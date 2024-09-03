ACI Worldwide Collaborates with Red Hat to Deliver Enterprise Payments for the Cloud Era

OMAHA, Neb. & RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), an innovator in global payments technology, today announced a collaboration with Red Hat Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, to make ACI’s cloud-native Enterprise Payments Platform available on any cloud infrastructure. With this collaboration, ACI will help customers ease their migration to the cloud to better adapt to the rapidly evolving digital economy and power the next generation of payment services. Using Red Hat OpenShift empowers banks, merchants, and billers with more flexibility and choice on how they wish to deploy their payment services, whether that is on-premises, in the cloud, or as a managed service.

As a Red Hat partner, ACI gains access to Red Hat’s open source portfolio of cloud-native artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud platforms. The collaboration will help ACI customers simplify payment operations, allowing them to deploy ACI’s enterprise payments platform on any cloud infrastructure and offering enhanced resiliency and scale while reducing operating costs.

“We are excited to extend our collaboration by joining the Red Hat partner ecosystem,” said Scotty Perkins, head of product management, ACI Worldwide. “We believe that this collaboration will be a game changer for many of our partners and customers to more easily reap the benefits of deploying payment services in the cloud, such as improving operational efficiency, accelerating the launch of new products, and ultimately driving growth.”

“We look forward to collaborating with ACI to help deliver a mission-critical enterprise payments platform for customers globally,” said Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president, partner ecosystem success, Red Hat. “At Red Hat, we are committed to supporting our partners and customers with a flexible, scalable, enterprise-grade technology platform like Red Hat OpenShift, helping them maximize innovation and reduce time to market while enabling the resiliency, performance, and service quality required by leading banks across the globe.”

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With nearly 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

