Mitsubishi Electric Builds Conservation Fences to Protect Seagrass Off Iriomote Island, Okinawa and Donates Them to Taketomi Town

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has built undersea conservation fences off Iriomote Island, Okinawa Prefecture, to protect tape seagrass, a Category II vulnerable species on the Ministry of the Environment’s Red List, and donated the fences to the town of Taketomi in Yaeyama County, Okinawa Prefecture, which administers the island, during a ceremony on September 2.

In Japan, Tape seagrass, a species of the Hydrocharitaceae family that grows to about one meter in length, exists in colonies found only in Yaeyama Islands, of which Iriomote is the largest and most important habitat. The Ministry of the Environment’s Red List quantifies assesses the risk of extinction for each species of wildlife living in Japan. Seagrasses, seaweeds, salt marshes and mangrove forests in coastal and marine ecosystems are major absorbers of so-called blue carbon, which is stored in their biomass and in the soil beneath them.

Through initiatives in diverse fields, Mitsubishi Electric is committed to reducing carbon dioxide emissions, a major contributor to climate change. Through field surveys of blue-carbon ecosystems, the company has confirmed that tape seagrass serves as a spawning and breeding ground for marine life, and also absorbs and fixes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

