ADDING and REPLACING BNSF reaches tentative collective agreements with two additional labor unions

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Add after second paragraph of release: With this most recent announcement, 17 percent of BNSF’s union-represented workforce is covered by a pending tentative agreement.

The updated release reads:

BNSF REACHES TENTATIVE COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS WITH TWO ADDITIONAL LABOR UNIONS

Agreement comes months before next collective bargaining round, giving covered employees early assurances on significant future improvements to pay, health care, and vacation

BNSF Railway, one of North America’s leading transportation companies, in partnership with Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC), today announced it has reached tentative, five-year collective bargaining agreements with The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers (IBB) and The National Conference of Firemen and Oilers (NCFO).

The news comes days after the railroad announced tentative agreements with four other labor unions, and four months before the opening of the next collective bargaining round, giving covered employees unprecedented certainty about upcoming enhancements to their pay, health care, and vacation.

With this most recent announcement, 17 percent of BNSF’s union-represented workforce is covered by a pending tentative agreement.

“We are pleased to come to tentative agreements with two more of our unions ahead of the scheduled bargaining round,” said BNSF President & CEO Katie Farmer. “The well-being of our people is key to our collective success, and this swift collaboration is indicative of our commitment to working together to continue delivering exceptional freight service to our customers. Thank you to our team of negotiators and labor leaders for prioritizing this agreement.”

The tentative agreements provide a 3.5-percent average wage increase per year over the next five years. They also offer railroaders more vacation earlier in their career and meaningful enhancements to an already robust suite of health care benefits.

“The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers is excited to have a tentative agreement with BNSF as it is a whole package with wage increases, vacation and insurance,” said IBB Director of Railroad Lodge Services John Mansker. “Katie Farmer and BNSF have really stepped the game up for negotiating contracts for rail labor before their contracts are up. All the unions hope this will be a standard practice in the future.”

“I want to thank President & CEO Katie Farmer on tasking the Vice President of Labor Relations Sam Macedonio and General Director of Labor Relations Derek Cargill to work on this,” said NCFO President Michael Pistone. “The NCFO welcomed the opportunity to roll up our sleeves at the bargaining table to reach this solid tentative agreement that will improve the overall quality of life for the NCFO membership and their families.”

