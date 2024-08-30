C Spire Announces New Partnerships with Ole Miss and Mississippi State Student Athletes

RIDGELAND, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, announced new partnerships today with two college athletes – Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart and Mississippi State Bulldogs basketball guard Josh Hubbard. With these two partnerships, C Spire is focused on promoting positive digital technology and social media usage, as well as helping make the digital world safer for people and businesses.

Recent research has linked social media usage to issues such as anxiety and depression in teenagers. Though some data shows that social media can help teenagers feel more connected and accepted, studies by Yale Medicine show that social media also can expose youth to bullying, envy, peer pressure and other inappropriate content that may result in negative mental and physical outcomes.

“Growing up, social media has always been a part of the conversation, but I haven’t allowed that to tell my story. Social media has a ton of benefits, but developing deep relationships with my family, friends and coaches outside of social media has always been important to me, too,” said Josh Hubbard.

“I’ve had the right people in my corner who helped guide me through and make sure that I saw things for what they were instead of what was shown online,” said Jaxson Dart. “By partnering with C Spire, I want to be able to help other people embrace that and grow each and every day.”

“We have a long-standing love of sports here at C Spire, and we’re excited to partner with Jaxson and Josh. These partnerships aren’t just about working with great players though,” said Suzy Hays, C Spire President & CEO. “As college athletes in the public eye, both Josh and Jaxson have a good handle on using social media to stay connected with their family, friends and fans. We believe their example can help others keep their own relationships with social media in perspective, as we continue C Spire's mission of improving lives through technology.”

C Spire has a history of helping individuals and businesses use technology in positive ways. The company launched its first “Don’t Text and Drive” campaign in 2010 with then-rookie standout NFL player Dexter McCluster. C Spire Business, which provides connectivity, collaboration tools, and managed IT services, offers cybersecurity tools to help businesses and their customers protect against digital threats.

The company is also expanding its Connect & Protect initiative, which launched in 2023 and focuses on innovative ways to keep families safely connected by offering services that help protect children online. C Spire’s Connect & Protect program offers wireless plans that give families the control to choose the level of internet and social media access that is right for them. C Spire’s Connect & Protect also provides free parental control set-up guides and educational resources that parents can use to help navigate the digital world with their children as they grow.

