UnitedHealthcare Awards $114,500 to Seven Organizations to Address Social Drivers of Health in Iowa

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealthcare has awarded $114,500 to seven organizations aimed at improving health outcomes across Iowa. The investments are part of UnitedHealthcare’s commitment to addressing the key social drivers that influence health and make a positive impact on the lives of underserved communities.

“There have been great systemic efforts around population health priorities, but there are still areas of opportunity for additional resources and funding in key areas to help improve health outcomes,” said Marsha Connor, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Iowa. “We are honored to provide financial support to these important community organizations focused on ensuring Iowans are getting connected with the resources they need.”

Organizations receiving grant awards include:

Knock and Drop Iowa: $20,000 to implement a hot meals and fresh produce distribution program for members of the community experiencing food insecurity.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Iowa: $20,000 to put in place the Ending the Silence program during summer camps, which provides individuals with tools and resources to recognize warning signs and be comfortable discussing mental health topics.

program during summer camps, which provides individuals with tools and resources to recognize warning signs and be comfortable discussing mental health topics. Iowa Homeless Youth Centers: $25,000 for programs to support youth experiencing homelessness. Programs will focus on employment, education, living skills, positive community engagement and safe housing.

Homeward: $10,000 to assist individuals over 65 at risk of becoming homeless with resources and services to maintain or secure permanent housing arrangements.

Jai Olive Wellness: $10,000 to provide services and training in perinatal mental health, lactation support and postpartum care to Hispanic, Asian/Pacific Islander and Black community members.

Mosaic of Central Iowa: $20,000 to support the expansion of the organization’s host home program, through which individuals with disabilities live with home providers and receive 24/7 support to help acquire skills needed for the activities of daily living and to be part of their community.

Link Associates: $9,500 for an educational program to provide adults with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to learn and experience the positive impact of a healthy lifestyle.

“With this grant, we will have the ability to offer much-needed healthy food to individuals and families in historically under-resourced communities,” said Zuli Garcia, chief executive director, Knock and Drop Iowa. “We are excited we will increase our capacity to provide essential nutritional resources that many people in our communities do not have access to.”

"The need for youth mental health resources is higher than ever before. We are grateful UnitedHealthcare is supporting our Ending the Silence program with funding that will make a positive impact on hundreds of children," said Ryan Crane, Executive Director, National Alliance on Mental Illness Iowa.

Good health encompasses more than visiting a doctor’s office. According to the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, nearly 80% of what influences a person’s health relates to nonmedical issues, such as food, transportation, education and the financial means to pay for basic daily needs. For so many individuals and families, the current economic situation continues to affect their capacity to control costs, which impacts healthy behaviors and exacerbates disparities.

In addition to these seven grants, UnitedHealthcare recently announced an investment to expand school-based virtual mental health services. This initiative will serve approximately 100,000 Iowan K-12 students, and will cover several school districts, including in Des Moines, Council Bluffs and Cedar Rapids.

UnitedHealthcare employs over 1,400 people in Iowa. The company serves more than 450,000 people across the state enrolled in employer-sponsored, Medicare Advantage and Dual Special Needs plans, with a network of 126 hospitals, and about 21,483 physicians and other care providers.

