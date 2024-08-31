ADDING MULTIMEDIA Barbie Launches New Brand Campaign Championing Parents’ Belief in Kids’ Potential

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MAT) Barbie® unveiled the latest Barbie brand campaign titled “Give Limitless Possibilities™” today, alongside 2024 Barbie Role Model and WNBA legend Sue Bird. The brand joined the WNBA’s Barbie-themed game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena, recognizing the powerful role that play has in giving limitless possibilities to young girls in continued celebration of the brand’s 65th anniversary.

If you could give the kids in your life anything, what would you give them? The new powerful brand campaign from Barbie asks this question, sharing the emotional desire of parents, grandparents, cool aunts, fun uncles, and friends to give kids curiosity, imagination, confidence, kindness, friendship, laughter, and above all belief in their own potential.

Barbie has been reminding girls of their limitless potential since 1959 and continues to empower girls to dream big. Through this campaign, created in partnership with global advertising company 72andSunny, the brand is supercharging its “You Can Be Anything™” tagline, leaning into shared humanity and relatability by celebrating doll play in all its joyous, messy, and sometimes loud forms. Barbie believes that the benefits of doll play and gifting Barbie are limitless – using the power of imagination to project dreams, build self-esteem, tell endless stories, nurture empathy and so much more. ​

“Barbie has always been more than just a doll. She represents infinite possibilities, a gift that countless parents and adults wish to give the kids in their lives. Our new brand campaign, 'Give Limitless Possibilities,' is a heartfelt testament to the dreams we hold for our loved ones,” said Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, Mattel. “Through this campaign, we aim to highlight the power of igniting imagination, empathy, confidence and self-expression within the next generation, continuing Barbie’s mission to inspire the limitless potential in young girls.”

In support of the Barbie brand's commitment to championing women role models, the brand is proud to partner with Barbie Role Model Sue Bird, introducing the Barbie brand campaign at a highly anticipated WNBA game, as the Chicago Sky hosted their first-ever Barbie Game Night. With women’s sports in the spotlight like never before, Barbie aims to use the brand’s platform to help amplify the voices of inspiring athletes and encourage girls to get involved. Barbie has never been afraid to trade in her heels for sneakers and recognizes that girls who are involved in team sports are more likely to enjoy higher levels of self-confidence.

“This summer, women’s sports have had a platform like never before across cultures, and the Barbie brand has been there every step, holding a megaphone to spotlight the limitless possibilities for girls and women in sports and beyond,” said Sue Bird, WNBA Legend and Co-Founder of A Touch More. “I’m honored to once again partner with Barbie to help unveil their latest campaign, 'Give Limitless Possibilities,' to celebrate the imagination and creativity that the brand represents.”

“We are thrilled to have had Barbie show up for women in sports at the Fever vs. Sky game to debut 'Give Limitless Possibilities' for the first time ever, surrounded by fans who joined us and Barbie Role Model Sue Bird in recognizing the powerful role sports play in giving limitless possibilities to young girls,” Berger added.

The Barbie presence was felt throughout Wintrust Arena Friday evening, with Barbie and the Chicago Sky creating an unforgettable evening filled with fan content and family fun activations. The Barbie Theme Night presented by BMO included giveaways of custom Barbie x Chicago Sky sherpa belt bags and co-branded Barbie shirts to the first 2,000 fans to enter the arena, a Barbie-branded photo opportunity and Jamaican Mango & Lime hair braiding stations offering styles in Barbie’s signature colors.

With “Give Limitless Possibilities,” Barbie is reminding gift givers what it means to give a Barbie. With a brand film created in partnership with global advertising company 72andSunny that’s purposeful and playful, heartfelt and enthusiastic, Barbie encourages gift-givers to embrace the doll and brand’s role as a beacon of empowerment and self-expression. Fans will be able to watch the brand film “Give Limitless Possibilities” on @Barbie social and YouTube.

