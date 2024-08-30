FPT Software Partners with Blue Yonder to Transform Supply Chain Management Across Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT company FPT Software announced a partnership with Blue Yonder, the world leader in digital supply chain transformations, to deliver end-to-end supply chain management solutions tailored to the needs of businesses across various industries in Southeast Asia.

The partnership targets six key markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Leveraging Blue Yonder’s world-class supply chain solutions and FPT Software’s extensive reach and implementation experience in these markets, the partnership is expected to deliver rapid, customized supply chain management strategies that address the unique challenges faced by diverse industries in the region.

Blue Yonder offers an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered enterprise supply chain platform and industry-specific solutions that empower supply chain leaders to meet critical business objectives. The Blue Yonder Platform enables end-to-end visibility and a connected experience to deliver seamless coordination across everything from supplier orders to inventory flow and fulfilling customer commitments. It also connects the breadth of Blue Yonder’s solutions to synchronize a customer’s entire supply chain ecosystem. In turn, Blue Yonder empowers customers to improve team productivity, accelerate decision-making and build truly resilient supply chains.

Meanwhile, FPT Software, with its expansive presence and profound understanding of the business environment, customer demands, and regional cultural nuances, will play a pivotal role in facilitating Blue Yonder’s efforts to support companies in Southeast Asia with their supply chain needs.

“The demand for digital transformation in supply chain management across Asia is growing rapidly, driven by the need for enhanced efficiency, resilience, and adaptability. By combining our solid presence and network of partners and customers in this high-growth region with Blue Yonder’s expertise, we are well positioned to deliver more tailored, high-impact solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses,” said Nguyen Khai Hoan, Senior Executive Vice President, FPT Software.

“We are pleased to partner with FPT Software, which is one of the largest IT services companies catering to a variety of enterprise customers across the globe,” said Amith Varma, Vice President, Asia, Blue Yonder. “Their leading presence in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian markets, as well as their focus on customer success, makes them a natural choice and will allow us to further our business as part of our growth initiatives in Asia Pacific.”

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/