Bowman Contracted for Taxiway Survey Services at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the Company or Bowman) (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment, has been contracted to immediately commence survey services for Taxiway V as part of the Fourth Parallel Runway Program at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CTL) in Charlotte, NC.

Bowman’s scope of work includes comprehensive survey services for the new 10,000-foot-long by 150-foot-wide runway, including as-built surveys, subgrade and field control verification and construction, electrical and storm sewer staking. This project represents a significant addition to Bowman’s aviation portfolio and further solidifies the Company’s position as a trusted industry service provider.

“Our history with major airport authorities across the United States positions us to deliver results that meet the high standards of CTL Airports and its stakeholders,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “We possess a deep understanding of the complexities involved in large-scale aviation projects, and our team is well-equipped to deliver precision survey services that will support the successful completion of this critical transportation infrastructure project.”

The Taxiway V project is part of a broader initiative within CTL’s 2016 Master Plan to expand its capacity, improve operational efficiency and accommodate future growth in passenger and cargo traffic. Bowman will leverage its history delivering essential infrastructure solutions for some of the nation’s busiest airports to support CTL Airport in meeting its growth initiatives.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,200 employees in more than 90 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.