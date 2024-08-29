Score! LaCroix Partners with the Kansas City Current

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LaCroix Sparkling Water by National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is proud to announce its new multi-year partnership with the Kansas City Current, a women’s professional soccer team led by the ownership group of Angie Long, Chris Long, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes.

LaCroix will be the exclusive sparkling water partner of the KC Current to be sold at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women’s professional sports team. Additionally, LaCroix’s logo will be featured above the nameplate on the KC Current’s primary and secondary kits. LaCroix is the first upper-back kit sponsor in club history. LaCroix will also be involved in various community activations, including the presenting sponsor of the Current’s Junior Reporter Series focused on health and wellness and showcasing local youth organizations.

“ We’re looking forward to this creative and influential partnership with LaCroix that will further our growth both on and off the pitch,” said KC Current president Raven Jemison. “ LaCroix’s commitment to health and wellness makes them a perfect partner to feature prominently on the back of our kits.”

“ Naturally-essenced LaCroix is dedicated to education and activities that support women’s sports and instruct youth about healthy lifestyles. There is no better association for LaCroix than the beginning of healthy nutrition, and activities such as soccer that teach our youth competitive practices in life,” stated a LaCroix spokesperson.

“ LaCroix Sparkling Water is committed to the practice of health and nutrition and maintains that honored position throughout the U.S. and North America. The Kansas City area is home to many of our employees, and our partnership with the KC Current furthers our commitment to promoting ‘hometown’ sports activities. We believe activities of this nature are unifying and provide a positive outlet for young people and entire communities,” the spokesperson concluded.

