Avail Partners With Bottle Rocket Management in Exclusive AI Licensing Deal for YouTube Creators

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avail has partnered with Bottle Rocket Management and its CEO Chas Lacaillade to aggregate nearly 1 million hours of high quality video content for AI training. In this exclusive deal, Avail will broker licensing deals between IP rights holders and AI model developers of all sizes to supply them with their training and real-time data needs.

Bottle Rocket Management represents some of the most popular creators on YouTube including JerryRigEverything (8.8M subscribers), Will Tennyson (2.85M subscribers), BroScienceLife (2.5M subscribers), Wild Wonderful Off Grid (1.1M subscribers), Austin Evans (5.6M subscribers) and more. Their clients collectively reach over 50M subscribers.

Chas Lacaillade, CEO & founder of Bottle Rocket commented, “AI presents a whole new market for YouTubers’ work. Creators sit atop valuable troves of footage, and those with several thousand hours of premium content could command millions in license fees.”

Chris Giliberti, Avail CEO & Co-Founder, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Chas in welcoming a larger group of creators to our network. It’s exciting to help independent creators secure licensing deals once only available to big media companies.”

The Bottle Rocket partnership builds upon Avail’s existing 500K hours of HD video content and over 1M hours of studio audio, aggregated from Hollywood production companies, national broadcasters, and independent creators.

Avail was founded by CEO Chris Giliberti, a Golden Globe-nominated media executive who produced Homecoming (Amazon), served as Spotify’s head of TV & film, and worked as a media-focused management consultant at BCG.

The company launched its media licensing platform Corpus earlier this year, enabling creators and media rights holders to license their work to AI model developers for both catalog content and real-time answer retrieval.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240717019362/en/Avail-Announces-Corpus-a-First-of-its-kind-Platform-Enabling-Creators-and-Rights-Holders-to-Monetize-Their-Content-for-LLM-Training-and-Real-time-Answer-Retrieval

“AI has enabled an incredible new revenue stream for rights holders, but so far, only goliath players have been able to strike deals. Our platform allows creators and smaller media companies to get in on the action by leveraging collective scale,” Giliberti said at the time of launch. “The opportunity is bigger than training data. To answer their users, chatbots are increasingly retrieving real time content from media properties. We want to help rights holders get cited and paid; it’s crucial, as the longstanding search and ad revenue model breaks down.”

Avail’s tech team is led by co-founder Ryan Riebling, who spent over 7 years at Amazon as an engineering leader.

The company is backed by top-tier Silicon Valley and Hollywood names, including Seven Seven Six (Alexis Ohanian), General Catalyst, and Advancit Capital (Shari Redstone).