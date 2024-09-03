S-Docs Introduces New 2024 Rebrand Campaign

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S-Docs, the only 100% native document generation and e-signature solution for Salesforce, is thrilled to announce an exciting rebranding initiative that marks a significant milestone in the company’s evolution. The comprehensive transformation encompasses a new logo, typeface, colors, and brand mission and is set to redefine the presence of S-Docs in the market.

About the New Rebrand

The rebranding efforts at S-Docs reflect a strategic approach to staying at the forefront of operational workflow efficiency and meeting the ever-evolving needs of our valued customers. By updating the simplicity and effectiveness of using S-Docs tools and empowering businesses to achieve better operational control and create enhanced experiences, we aim to reinforce our commitment to excellence and bring our customers an even more enriching experience.

Key Elements of the new company rebrand include:

New sleek logo representing our efficiency and seamless connections of documents

New typeface and colors to create a more distinct look

New brand mission: “Operational Efficiency, Realized” to help move S-Docs into a new chapter

See our fully updated brand guide here.

“We are excited to be launching this new rebrand to help S-Docs really differentiate themselves from other competitors,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Stimpfl shared.

“This campaign was created with the hope of providing simple and effective tools that only S-Docs can offer. By empowering businesses to achieve better operational control and create enhanced experiences, we are able to offer more operational efficiency they have been asking for,” Stimpfl concluded.

About S-Docs

A leading operational efficiency platform that empowers users to create a better customer experience through seamless and secure document automation, workflows, and e-signature capabilities. Helping thousands of businesses — from small shops to global enterprises — scale smarter.