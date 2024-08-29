Hammerspace Global Data Platform Software Now Available as Series of Appliances Through Arrow Electronics

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hammerspace, the company orchestrating the next data cycle, is pleased to announce it is teaming with Arrow Electronics to offer a series of appliances to simplify designing and purchasing the Hammerspace Global Data Platform software.

These appliances provide the power of a software-defined parallel global file system, coupled with automated data orchestration and a global namespace, delivered with the convenience of an appliance. Multiple configurations are available to address a wide range of performance and capacity needs, including the extremely low latency, high throughput, and high capacity needed for enterprise AI, HPC and deep learning workloads.

The Hammerspace Global Data Platform software is available to buy and deploy as subscription software using servers and storage from any vendor, on leading cloud platforms, and now as a series of appliances.

Arrow Electronics, a leader in configuration, integration and delivery via its intelligent solutions offering, will be pivotal in bringing this complete solution to market. Through Arrow, resellers or end users can easily order pre-configured bundles based on the most common deployment scenarios, such as size, number of locations and performance requirements.

Benefits of the Hammerspace Appliances

Faster time to deployment by simplifying the sizing and purchasing process

All configurations have been pre-selected for optimal price-performance or price-capacity

Simple to add additional performance or capacity without downtime in the future

Unify high-performance data storage, data orchestration and data management across multiple locations into a single global data platform

“Organizations today need streamlined data strategies that empower their analytics teams to pursue AI, data analytics and deep learning, all while ensuring robust data availability and security,” said Molly Presley, SVP of Global Marketing at Hammerspace. “Achieving this balance requires the high performance of parallel file systems for GPU-intensive compute workflows, the enterprise-grade features of NAS to meet industry standards, and the unifying power of a global namespace to seamlessly integrate data across locations. Our new series of appliances marks a critical leap forward in accelerating the deployment of our Global Data Platform software, delivering the capabilities our customers need to stay ahead.”

Learn More

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is radically changing how unstructured data is used and preserved. Our Global Data Platform unifies unstructured data across edge, data centers, and clouds. It provides extreme parallel performance for AI, GPUs, and high-speed data analytics, and orchestrates data to any location and any storage system. This eliminates data silos and makes data an instantly accessible resource for users, applications, and compute clusters, no matter where they are located.

Hammerspace and the Hammerspace logo are trademarks of Hammerspace, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2024 Hammerspace, Inc. All rights reserved.