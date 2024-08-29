Onebrief Achieves IL5 Accreditation, Expanding to NIPR For Broader Operational Use

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onebrief, the leading software for military staff workflows, planning, and collaboration, today announced its Impact Level 5 (IL5) accreditation. Impact Level 5 - an accreditation specific to cloud-based information systems - enables Onebrief to manage and process Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) on the Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPR). Onebrief is already broadly available on SIPR and JWICS.

The ability to work with CUI data is imperative to the daily workflows of military and government staff. NIPR extends in-platform capabilities for users to manage critical information and execute missions with enhanced speed and security. Now, the Onebrief platform can meet the evolving needs of users and support the defense operations of the future.

“There’s been a lot of demand for a CUI version of Onebrief,” commented Grant Demaree, CEO of Onebrief. “We’ve expanded to organizations that are more likely to work on NIPR. This accreditation reflects the seriousness with which we take cybersecurity.”

This advancement underscores Onebrief’s commitment to delivering high levels of reliability, scalability, and availability. The addition of NIPR pushes the platform one step closer to being leveraged in all workflows. This was made possible through partnership with Second Front, as Onebrief has deployed onto their Game Warden platform on AWS GovCloud at IL5.

“With the inclusion of NIPR, Onebrief continues to become an indispensable tool,” noted Colten O’Malley, CISO of Onebrief. “We could not have gotten on NIPRNet so easily without the partnership of Second Front. The collaboration between our two organizations exemplifies commitment to fostering a cooperative defense tech ecosystem.”

Looking ahead, Onebrief is positioned with a robust team of over 40 dedicated experts to guide the transition and onboard users to this new level of accreditation.

About Onebrief:

Onebrief is a web-based software for military planning and collaboration.

Built by a team of experienced planners, Onebrief enables faster, smarter decisions, by syncing data across all products in real-time. Currently live on NIPR, SIPR, and JWICS, Onebrief is designed to support and speed up military staff work, from routine tasks to the largest OPLANs.

