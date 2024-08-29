Ontrak Health and MosaicVoice Partner to Revolutionize Healthcare with AI-Powered Voice Technology

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK), a leading AI-powered and technology-enabled behavioral healthcare company, announced it has partnered with MosaicVoice, a pioneer in AI-powered voice technology, to transform healthcare delivery and patient outcomes for Ontrak and its members. The strategic partnership aims to create a more connected, intelligent, and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem by integrating advanced voice and AI technologies.

"By partnering with MosaicVoice, we are combining the best in AI-driven engagement with our expertise in healthcare to deliver more effective and efficient care," said Brianna Brennan, Chief Innovation Officer at Ontrak Health. "This collaboration promotes a scalable and elevated patient experience that is intended to improve health outcomes. Incorporating this technology into our ecosystem further enables consistent delivery of our evidence-based model built upon the Comprehensive Healthcare Integration (CHI) framework."

MosaicVoice's AI technology offers real-time, dynamic guidance and conversation analysis, helping care teams maintain meaningful and compliant patient interactions. The solution actively listens to conversations, ensures adherence to care delivery protocols, and guides care teams with prompts that enhance patient engagement. This technology can detect patient sentiment, surface care opportunities, and provide immediate feedback to support care providers.

The partnership will leverage MosaicVoice's advanced features, including:

Real-Time, Dynamic AI Guidance : Ensures all patient interactions are compliant and on-message while allowing personalized rapport building.

: Ensures all patient interactions are compliant and on-message while allowing personalized rapport building. Post-Call Quality Assurance Automation : Uses AI to score 100% of interactions, identify care drivers, and automate call summaries, allowing care teams to focus on critical patient needs.

: Uses AI to score 100% of interactions, identify care drivers, and automate call summaries, allowing care teams to focus on critical patient needs. Performance Insights and Reporting: Offers customizable reporting to track engagement metrics, identify trends, and optimize care delivery based on real-time data.

"Combining our AI-driven voice solutions with Ontrak Health's comprehensive behavioral health program platform will set a new standard for patient engagement," said Julian McCarty, CEO of MosaicVoice. "Together, we're driving a more proactive, responsive, and efficient approach to healthcare."

About Ontrak Health

Ontrak Health (Nasdaq: OTRK) is a leading AI and technology-enabled behavioral healthcare company whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder, and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socioeconomic, medical, and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company's integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics, and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.