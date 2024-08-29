Rocky Mountain PBS Community Driven Work, Learn, Earn Initiative features Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology Aviation Training

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, located in Broomfield, CO, is proud to support the Rocky Mountain PBS (RMPBS) Work, Learn, Earn career pathways initiative as the dedicated Aviation Technology training partner. Work, Learn, Earn is a resource hub provided by Rocky Mountain PBS Colorado that connects the Denver community to training pathways and resources for new careers in a variety of fields. The hub offers job training information, career development direction, and the educational or certification requirements necessary to secure a desired career. Additionally, the Work, Learn, Earn resource hub features RMPBS-produced curated content, showcasing what “A Day in the Life” looks like through a behind-the-scenes lens featuring local companies.

“Our Work, Learn, Earn initiative focuses on connecting Colorado communities with the resources and opportunities available to them by highlighting real-life career experiences. By sharing the journeys of our fellow Coloradans who are actively pursuing and thriving in their careers, we aim to inspire others—whether they’re just starting out or beginning a new chapter—can see themselves reflected in a meaningful career path,” noted Dan Diamond, Senior Vice President, Public Media Partnerships for Rocky Mountain Public Media.

Celebrating over 95 years of instruction in aviation education, Spartan College has become a key institution for aviation training in the Denver area. In addition to their Denver area campus, Spartan also has campuses in Tulsa, OK; Los Angeles Area; and the Inland Empire, CA Area; Spartan has welcomed and trained over 100,000 flight and technician students from all 50 states and over 40 countries, evidencing their global reach.

Brittany Felix, a Satellite Technician – AI&T Technician Level I at York Space Systems graduated from Spartan’s Aviation Electronics Technology program in 2023 – “I first heard about Spartan when I was researching the Denver area for tech companies. I was also looking into school opportunities in order to train for a technical career, and that's when I came across Spartan through a Google search. The community at Spartan automatically felt very welcoming, like a community. It was special to be around students with similar interests, coming from all stages of life. It's encouraging to see training opportunities that can shape a promising future, as Spartan changed mine.”

Spartan and RMPBS are thrilled about the community-oriented Work, Learn, Earn initiative and are excited to invite the community to an in-person Aviation Tech Discovery Expo event at the Rocky Mountain PBS Buell Public Media Center on September 12, from 6:00-8:00 PM MDT. The collaborative evening will feature aviation technology exploration and an industry, moderated panel discussion featuring guests from York Space Systems, Lockheed Martin, and Panasonic Avionics Corporation - led by Nick Brown, Chief Academic and Operations Officer for Spartan College. Attendees will gain insights into the daily life of an aviation technician and have the chance to interact with experts and ask questions they may have about a career in aviation technology. To register for the Aviation Tech Discovery Expo, click here.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Aviation Technology is an in-demand career path in Colorado. Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology can provide training in the skills needed to prepare for entry-level jobs in Aviation Maintenance Technology.

For more details on the Work, Learn, Earn career pathways hub, you can explore the platform directly here.

About RMPBS

Over a million Coloradans turn to Rocky Mountain PBS to discover provocative and inspiring local, national, and international programming; find diverse viewpoints; score front row center seats to world-class performances; and experience lifelong learning opportunities every month. Rocky Mountain PBS started in Denver in 1956 as Colorado's first public television station. It is now Colorado's only statewide television network, with stations in Denver (KRMA), Pueblo/Colorado Springs (KTSC), Steamboat Springs (KRMZ), Grand Junction (KRMJ) and Durango (KRMU).

About Spartan College

Established in 1928, Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology has trained over 100,000 pilots and technicians. The Tulsa, OK campus is licensed by the O.B.P.V.S. Campuses are located in the following areas: Tulsa, OK; Los Angeles, CA; Inland Empire, CA; and Denver, CO. Spartan students have come from across the United States and over 40 countries. To learn more and for consumer information, location of training, school licensing and accreditation visit www.Spartan.edu. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by campus and are subject to change. Third-party certifications and employment opportunities are not guaranteed. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Administrative office: Spartan Education Group, LLC, 1 N. Franklin St., Suite 2125, Chicago, IL 60606