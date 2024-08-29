CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Change for CI Global Unconstrained Bond Fund

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced that the risk rating of CI Global Unconstrained Bond Fund (the “Fund”) has been changed to “Low” from “Low-to-Medium,” effective immediately. The Fund is available in mutual fund series and ETF C$ Series (TSX: CUBD).

The risk rating change is based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. CI GAM has made the change as a result of a determination that the reference index of the Fund should be changed in order to better align with the standard deviation and overall risk profile of the Fund. The Fund’s reference index has been changed to the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index (CAD Hedged).

The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index is a flagship measure of global investment grade debt from 28 local currency markets. This multi-currency benchmark includes treasury, government-related, corporate and securitized fixed-rate bonds from both developed and emerging markets issuers.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $511.3 billion in assets as at July 31, 2024.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about mutual funds and ETFs is contained in their respective prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase mutual funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

BLOOMBERG® is a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates (collectively “Bloomberg”). BARCLAYS® is a trademark and service mark of Barclays Bank Plc (collectively with its affiliates, “Barclays”), used under license. Bloomberg or Bloomberg’s licensors, including Barclays, own all proprietary rights in the Bloomberg Barclays Canadian Aggregate Enhanced Yield Index and the Bloomberg Barclays Canadian Short Aggregate Enhanced Yield Index (the “Bloomberg Barclays Indices”). Neither Bloomberg nor Barclays is affiliated with Manager, and neither approves, endorses, reviews, or recommends the CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF and CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF (the “Bloomberg Licensed ETFs”). Neither Bloomberg nor Barclays guarantees the timeliness, accurateness or completeness of any data or information relating to the Bloomberg Barclays Indices, and neither shall be liable in any way to the Manager, investors in the Bloomberg Licensed ETFs or other third parties in respect of the use or accuracy of the Bloomberg Barclays Indices or any data included therein.

Certain names, words, titles, phrases, logos, icons, graphics, or designs in this document may constitute trade names, registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of CI Investments Inc., its subsidiaries, or affiliates, used with permission. All other marks are the property of their respective owners and are used with permission.

The CI Exchange-Traded Funds are managed by CI Global Asset Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX). CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2024. All rights reserved.