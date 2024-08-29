Andersen Global Strengthens African Platform with Addition of Investment Banking Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global continues to build on its multidisciplinary platform in Africa, adding investment banking and M&A capabilities to the region through a Collaboration Agreement with Boston Advisory Limited based in Nigeria.

Boston Advisory Limited is an investment banking firm providing a broad range of investment banking services to a diverse group of corporates, public institutions and high net worth individuals.

The firm’s primary focus areas include transaction services and capital raising, having worked on one of Nigeria’s largest mergers and raised more than 300 billion NGN. Each of the firm’s professionals possess more than three decades of investment banking experience and provide services to some of the largest companies in the manufacturing, oil and gas, and real estate industries.

“The collaboration between Boston Advisory Limited and Andersen Global marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our firm and our clients,” said Funso Popoola, Managing Director of Boston Advisory Limited. “This collaboration is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled, comprehensive solutions for our clients throughout the region.”

Andersen Global Chairman and CEO Mark L. Vorsatz added, “Boston Advisory Limited will continue to be a leader in the market and deliver exceptional value as we continue to expand our multidisciplinary platform and add capabilities that best serve clients. Our collaboration with this group enables us to make a significant impact across the African market and positions us for further expansion in this sector.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 17,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 475 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.