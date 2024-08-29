Sii Poland Selects Wind River Studio Developer to Boost Software Development Efficiency and Streamline DevSecOps

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced that leading engineering and technology consulting company and digital services firm Sii Poland has selected Wind River Studio Developer to enhance software development efficiency and streamline the DevSecOps process.

The path to developing the next generation of cloud-connected systems has become incredibly complex. It requires adopting a DevSecOps approach to the software lifecycle. Modern cloud-native tools and techniques allow software teams to innovate quickly, but they must also be adapted to address the unique challenges of intelligent systems and embedded software. Cloud-native DevSecOps tools also often need to work within the confines of the software teams’ existing software development infrastructure and enable them to incrementally improve their workflows and processes over time.

Studio Developer is an edge-to-cloud DevSecOps platform that accelerates development, deployment, and operation of mission-critical systems. It delivers improvements in software workflow productivity and efficiency by​ leveraging scalable cloud resources (on demand), standardizing automation pipelines, allowing cloud-based collaboration on a shared platform, easing onboarding​, and enhancing traceability throughout the software development process.

“With Wind River Studio Developer, we will enhance our software workflow productivity and efficiency,” said Szymon Dziubek, senior regional director, Sii Poland. “The platform’s flexibility and collaborative features will enable us to streamline and speed up the DevSecOps process while maintaining our standards for safety, security, and other key requirements.”

“We are very pleased that Sii Poland is embracing Studio Developer to revolutionize their software development process. With the support of our pipelines, virtual lab, and test automation features, they are set to speed up time-to-market, cut costs, and boost product quality,” said Sandeep Modhvadia, chief product officer at Wind River. “Our cloud-native DevSecOps platform tackles the challenges of modern software development, enabling them to stay competitive in an ever-changing environment. We are excited to partner with Sii Poland on their innovation journey.”

