AM Best Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Universal North America Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Universal North America Insurance Company (UNAIC) (Arlington, TX).

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect UNAIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The ratings were initially placed under review with negative implications on Oct. 11, 2023, following a significant decline in policyholder surplus as the result of weather events in 2023. The status was maintained on Feb. 14, 2024, after UNAIC’s ultimate parent, Universal Group, Inc., entered into a definitive agreement to sell its U.S. operations, including UNAIC’s holding company and its subsidiaries. To date, the transaction has not been finalized. The ratings will remain under until the transaction receives regulatory approval and AM Best can fully analyze the impact of the sale, including the buyer’s capital management strategy and operating plan, as well as financial and operational wherewithal. In the absence of an adequate plan that is supportive of the current assessment, the ratings will likely be downgraded.

