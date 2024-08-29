Envoy and Logitech Team Up to Transform Workplace and Meeting Room Management

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envoy, an integrated workplace platform that connects people, spaces, and data, today announced a collaboration with Logitech to offer a unified workplace solution that optimizes space management, enhances collaboration, and reduces the administrative burden of managing meeting spaces. The new integration of Envoy Rooms and Logitech Tap Scheduler supports the modern workplace by streamlining meeting room management and enhancing overall user experience.

Envoy Rooms is an intuitive conference room scheduling software designed to maximize office space and create a cohesive meeting room experience. The solution simplifies the process of booking and managing meeting rooms through data analytics, ensuring that organizations can efficiently allocate their space and resources. Envoy Rooms’ space saver functionality will automatically reallocate rooms depending on live attendance in the office, allowing for dynamic hybrid environments to be easier to manage efficiently. Logitech Tap Scheduler for meeting rooms provides a straightforward way to physically see meeting details and reserve rooms for ad hoc and future meetings, enabling workers to quickly find and claim the right space for their needs.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Logitech to deliver a truly seamless meeting room management experience thanks to this powerful integration,” said Mort Jensen, Global Head, Channels & Partnerships at Envoy. “The integration of Logitech Tap Scheduler with Envoy Rooms underscores our commitment to deliver the breadth of workplace solutions and experiences that redefine how organizations operate - and it’s frankly what our customers and partners expect.”

“Combining the strengths of Logitech Tap Scheduler with Envoy Rooms’ comprehensive solution creates an essential tool for flexible workplaces,” said Sudeep Trivedi, Head of Video Collaboration Alliances and Go-to-market at Logitech. “Together we are enabling companies to better utilize and manage their spaces, while significantly enhancing collaboration opportunities for employees.”

Key benefits of the integration include:

Seamless Room Scheduling Experience

Room Availability at a Glance

Consistent User Experience Across Deployments

Centralized Device Management

Flexible Installation and Scalability

Durable and Professional Design

Learn more about the partnership here: https://envoy.com/partner/logitech.

About Envoy

Envoy empowers over 16,000 workplaces and properties around the globe to redefine how their workplaces run. We connect people, spaces, and data in one seamlessly integrated workplace platform, providing a single solution to manage every aspect of any facility, anywhere. Companies of all sizes can deliver unrivaled employee and visitor experiences to optimize working together in-person. By capturing data and space usage across multiple sources, we help customers make informed workplace resourcing and investment decisions–all while supporting the requirements of operating a secure, safe and fully compliant workplace. We power the places where people work best together.

For more information, please visit envoy.com.