Rudolph and Sletten Announces Construction Start for the Stanford Hospital Pod E Renovation Project

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Rudolph and Sletten, has begun construction of the Stanford Hospital Pod E Renovation project in Palo Alto, California. The scope of work consists of renovations to a four-story 62,000 square-foot (sf) portion of the existing acute care hospital for upgraded inpatient nursing units for cancer patient recovery. The project also includes converting dual-bed patient rooms into single-patient rooms and the upgrade and/or replacement of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, information technology and medical equipment systems. Additionally, two four-story extensions to the building (40,000 sf each) will be added to increase the number of patient beds.

Rudolph and Sletten had been working on various preconstruction tasks for this project since late 2022. Substantial completion is anticipated in the spring of 2027. The undisclosed contract value was included in the Company’s backlog earlier this year.

