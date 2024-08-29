Interconnect Mortgage Partners with Calque to Launch The Trade-In Mortgage

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interconnect Mortgage, a reputable firm based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has joined forces with Calque to provide ‘buy before you sell’ loan solutions in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, and Michigan. This strategic partnership brings together the expertise and resources of both companies, ensuring robust and reliable mortgage products for borrowers.

Homebuyers are grappling with a significant challenge in the current competitive housing market with unpredictable mortgage interest rates. Homeowners hold a substantial amount of equity in their current homes, which could give them an edge during the bidding process for their next property. However, accessing this equity without selling their current home is a complex task. Reputable lenders like Interconnect Mortgage are engaging Calque so they can offer The Trade-In Mortgage™ loan product to directly address this issue.

Through The Trade-In Mortgage, homeowners can access their current home equity to make non-contingent offers and successfully transition into their new home before selling their current one. This simplifies the process of buying a home and eliminates double moves without the complexity of a bridge loan or depending on contingent financing, which could put a buyer at a disadvantage against other offers. It also enables homeowners to effortlessly transfer their equity from one property to another while maintaining their wealth.

Furthermore, The Trade-In Mortgage and the Contingency Buster assists borrowers in home qualification because their current house can be excluded from their debt-to-income (DTI) during loan underwriting.

“Our goal is to find the best mortgage solution for each of our clients,” said Interconnect Mortgage President Toni Taylor. “By providing The Trade-In Mortgage, we can offer another innovative lending option that uses home equity to make buying a new home less stressful.”

“Calque selected Interconnect Mortgage as a great partner to provide The Trade-In Mortgage,” said Michael Bremer, CEO of Calque. “Despite relatively high mortgage interest rates, homeowners can leverage their accumulated equity to obtain their next property.”

About Interconnect Mortgage

Interconnect Mortgage offers various mortgage lending services designed to cater to each client's individual needs. Priority is on providing solutions and ensuring that every borrower receives support and guidance throughout their mortgage journey. Through streamlined processes and advanced technology, Interconnect Mortgage makes the home-buying experience from application to closing simple and efficient. NMLS #1720882

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer ‘buy before you sell’ mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. Innovative mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ and the Contingency Buster streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, stage and list their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but only utilizes best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.