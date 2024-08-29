Aramark Sports + Entertainment Expands NCAA Portfolio, Executes Large-Scale Renovations Ahead of 2024 College Football Kick-Off

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the countdown to the 2024 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) football season begins, Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark, NYSE: AMRK), the award-winning food and beverage provider at more than 60 premier stadiums, arenas, and sports facilities across North America, continues to solidify its position as the industry leader across its extensive portfolio of 21 NCAA sports venues and power conference schools.

This season, Aramark welcomed Georgia Southern University and Washington State University as new clients, expanded its business at East Carolina University to include Premium Services and Training Table operations, and conducted major renovations at Louisiana State University, the University of North Carolina, and the University of Tennessee. Additionally, Aramark successfully renewed several elite collegiate athletic accounts ahead of the new academic year, further demonstrating its strength in partnership innovation.

“Success is not just about winning games; it’s about creating an environment that makes fans want to come back time and time again,” said Kris Armes, Aramark’s Director of Collegiate Athletics. Specializing in collegiate accounts, Armes is transforming venues by optimizing operations through advanced analytics and strategic planning. He also leads the onboarding of new clients, using his expertise to enhance fan engagement and boost performance excellence across venues. Under Armes’ leadership, Aramark is bringing the fan-centric, data-driven, innovative approach that has proven successful across its professional sports portfolio to the NCAA landscape.

“Aramark is committed to revolutionizing hospitality with our fan-first philosophy,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “Our growth in the NCAA is marked by a drive to deliver groundbreaking services and unparalleled experiences every game day. By strategically investing in our partners, we are setting new standards of excellence and creating unforgettable moments for college sports’ most dedicated fans.”

Enhancements have been made across Aramark’s portfolio in collaboration with its partners at collegiate venues including, Clemson University, East Carolina University, Georgia Southern University, Louisiana State University, North Carolina State University, University of Arizona, University of Georgia, University of Iowa, University of Kentucky, University of Minnesota, University of North Carolina, University of Pennsylvania, University of South Carolina, University of Tennessee, University of Virginia, University of Washington, Virginia Tech, and Washington State University.

Some of the standout advancements designed to improve speed of service, increase variety of local favorites, and ensure an unforgettable food and beverage experience include:

Premium Services

Two new hospitality brands will be launching this season, Pirate Hospitality at East Carolina University and Crimson Hospitality at Washington State University. These bespoke brands will provide services for clubs, luxury suites and special events at the stadiums. Additionally, the University of Tennessee is expected to unveil a state-of-the-art kitchen to support the elevated and expansive menu options on game day, and University of Virginia will be introducing a premium wine bar featuring local wineries with unique offers each game.

Speed of Service Innovations

Aramark’s game-changing, grab-and-go Walk Thru Bru express markets will now be available at Georgia Southern University and University of Georgia. Guests who verify their age as 21+ using valid, government-issued identification can serve themselves and choose from a wide variety of beverages. Select Walk Thru Brus at Georgia Southern University will be equipped with VisioLab self-checkout technology, marking one of the first NCAA football stadiums to offer this technology for a full season.

Concepts Reimagined

With a bold approach to menus and branding that pays homage to tradition, five new concepts are being launched at the University of Virginia. The University of North Carolina has also undergone massive updates, including the addition of BBQ, Hot Dog, and Classics locations. NC State will debut several new brands, including a grilled cheese concept and a quick serve marketplace.

