City in Saskatchewan Modernizes Utility Operations Using Xylem Technology

The ally residential meter paired with the FlexNet communication network enables utility personnel to remotely manage shut off, turn on or reduce water flow. It also features pressure and temperature sensors and alarms. (Photo: Business Wire)

The ally residential meter paired with the FlexNet communication network enables utility personnel to remotely manage shut off, turn on or reduce water flow. It also features pressure and temperature sensors and alarms. (Photo: Business Wire)

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Canadian city of North Battleford in Saskatchewan tackled aging water infrastructure by upgrading to remotely managed digital solutions from Xylem (NYSE: XYL).

North Battleford deployed smart water meters and the Sensus FlexNet® communication network to modernize operations and address water loss. The city’s utility team leverages the system’s real-time data to implement proactive leak detection through continuous consumption alerts to immediately notify their customers.

“You don’t think about water until it is a problem,” said Stewart Schafer, director of operations at the City of North Battleford. “This advanced technology shows people how they are using their water, and can proactively inform them of a small leak before it becomes a bigger problem.”

The impact to customers stood out immediately as the city uncovered issues ranging from pipe bursts to sprinkler system leaks and much more.

“We’ve achieved remarkable results through proactive leak notifications. The system can now alert our customers of leaks in 24-hours that would have previously gone for months,” said Jeff Blanchard, city assistant director of operations.

Utility operations are also more efficient with the ally® residential water meter and remotely managed services. Remote shutoffs and reconnects empower the City Waterworks team to focus on critical work while saving North Battleford approximately $125,000 CAD in staff time. Additionally, reduced fleet and fuel support the city’s work to decrease carbon emissions.

To learn more about North Battleford's efforts to address water loss, read the case study.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.