Humana and Evergreen Nephrology introduce new specialized care program for patients living with kidney disease.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, announced a new value-based kidney care program with Evergreen Nephrology designed to advance quality of care and help optimize health outcomes for people living with chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease.

Humana Medicare Advantage members who qualify for the program will now have access to a team of Evergreen professionals who work together in partnership with their nephrologist to provide individualized, whole-person care. Evergreen has nephrology practice partnerships in the following states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

“I’m excited about this innovative new program that builds upon a patient’s existing relationship with their nephrologist to help improve both their quality of care and their quality of life,” said Todd DeYoung, Associate Vice President of Specialty and Value-based Partnerships at Humana. “At Humana, we take pride in providing our members with an opportunity to participate in value-based programs, and with more than one in seven Americans living with chronic kidney disease and that number continuing to grow, our priority is to continue to expand access to high quality, patient-friendly kidney care programs.”

“We could not be more excited to collaborate with an innovative leader in value-based care like Humana,” said Tim Pflederer, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Evergreen Nephrology. “People living with kidney disease are often poorly served by the status quo in fee-for-service medicine. Evergreen and our partner nephrologists are eager and ready to bring comprehensive services to Humana members to give them more healthy days at home.”

Value-based care incentivizes more holistic and efficient patient-centered care in an effort to help improve health outcomes and quality of life. You can learn more about Humana’s commitment to value-based kidney care here.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About Evergreen Nephrology

Evergreen Nephrology takes a patient-centric approach to kidney care. In collaboration with our nephrologist and payor partners, Evergreen focuses on fostering a holistic-care experience for individuals living with chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease by empowering them through shared decision-making to take an active role in their own health. Evergreen is making personalized, physician-led care the national standard for kidney care. Learn more about our efforts to advance value-based care and personalized treatments for those living with kidney disease at EvergreenNephrology.com

