Topps and Shohei Ohtani Sign Exclusive Long-Term Global Trading-Card Deal; Features Autograph and Game-Used Memorabilia Cards

In a move expected to create incredible excitement among both collectors and sports fans worldwide, Topps – a division of Fanatics Collectibles – today announced an exclusive long-term global trading-card deal with two-time MVP, Shohei Ohtani.

The agreement begins immediately and includes autographs and game-used memorabilia cards, as well as cards focused on moments and achievements. It will also involve both U.S.- and Japan-based products, the latter a growing market for both the hobby and the brand.

Said Ohtani: “I'm happy to be exclusively partnering with Topps to give fans unique cards and collectibles for seasons to come." Ohtani joins a Topps roster with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Ichiro Suzuki and Hideki Matsui and other Japanese players. Fanatics Collectibles signed a long-term exclusive trading-card deal with LeBron James in January of this year.

“This is a momentous day in our brand’s history,” said David Leiner, President of Trading Cards at Fanatics Collectibles. “We aren’t just partners with Shohei – we’re big fans, both of everything he’s done on the field and how he represents the game off of it.”

Leiner continued: “With this new, exclusive deal, Topps will continue to be innovative in our offerings with him, giving collectors product that’s never before been seen in the hobby, all while bringing them closer to this once-in-a-lifetime player.” He noted Topps’ previous non-exclusive partnership with Ohtani began in January of 2018.