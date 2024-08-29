Two Legends Take Center Stage: Wrangler® Taps Country Superstar Cody Johnson for New Line of Western Dress Shirts

The launch of Wrangler x Cody Johnson further solidifies Wrangler as the premier choice for artists with the brand’s deep-rooted connection to country music. (Photo: Business Wire)

The collection features a classic, tailored fit, mitered cuffs, hidden button-down collars, signature CoJo details like cuff embroidery, logo’d buttons, and grosgrain neck ribbon, and delivers a style that can easily be dressed up or down. (Photo: Business Wire)

The collection brings together the expertise of an iconic western denim brand and the unique perspective of Cody Johnson, a celebrated cowboy requiring tailored style, comfort and fit. (Photo: Business Wire)

Inspired by his experiences as a cowboy and performer, these pieces are tailored to meet the demands of Cody's dynamic lifestyle both on and off the stage.

Inspired by his experiences as a cowboy and performer, these pieces are tailored to meet the demands of Cody's dynamic lifestyle both on and off the stage.

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrangler® announced today the launch of a new apparel collection designed in close partnership with award-winning country music star, rancher and cowboy, Cody Johnson. The collection brings together the expertise of an iconic western denim brand and the unique perspective of Cody Johnson, a celebrated cowboy requiring tailored style, comfort and fit.

“Cody has been with the brand for many years. He wears Wrangler day in and day out. With his authentic background in ranching and rodeo, partnering with him on this classic shirt collection was the natural next step,” said Allen Montgomery, vice president & general manager of Wrangler western. “His signature style and genuine connection to the western lifestyle makes this collection stand out in a market where we’re already receiving a lot of buzz and excitement.”

Inspired by his experiences as a cowboy and performer, these pieces are tailored to meet the demands of Cody's dynamic lifestyle both on and off the stage. Johnson helped carefully select details of fabric, pattern, and functionality, working together with Wrangler’s design team. The collection features a classic, tailored fit, mitered cuffs, hidden button-down collars, signature CoJo details like cuff embroidery, logo’d buttons, and grosgrain neck ribbon, and delivers a style that can easily be dressed up or down.

“These shirts are designed to make you feel like a cowboy and look like a million bucks,” said Cody Johnson. “I put a lot of time and heart into every detail and trusted Wrangler to help build something authentically western and effortlessly stylish.”

The launch of Wrangler x Cody Johnson further solidifies Wrangler as the premier choice for artists with the brand’s deep-rooted connection to country music. The new partnership adds to an esteemed roster of endorsements including Lainey Wilson, Jon Pardi, and joins the ranks of Wrangler’s sought-after collection with George Strait by Wrangler collection that launched over two decades ago.

Retailing for $59.99, Wrangler x Cody Johnson is now available for purchase online at Wrangler.com, as well as in select retailers nationwide. The Wrangler x Cody Johnson collection will expand in Fall ‘25 to include jeans and snap shirts. To learn more about the Wrangler brand and its growing presence in the country music space, follow @wrangler.

About Wrangler

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for over 77 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Cody Johnson

COJO Music / Warner Music Nashville Platinum recording artist Cody Johnson has established a following of passionately loyal fans who regularly sell out shows across the country. MusicRow predicted Cody “just might be the future of real country music” as his career has skyrocketed with four celebrated albums, Leather, Human The Double Album, A Cody Johnson Christmas and Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live, and an award-winning feature-length documentary “Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story.” He has 47 career RIAA certifications, a Pandora Billionaire Award, 7.5 billion global streams and two #1 singles.