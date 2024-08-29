Valkyrie and Lonestar Data Holdings’ AI Technology Is Taking One Giant Leap to the Moon, 55 Years After Apollo 11

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valkyrie, an applied sciences lab and leader in AI-driven technologies, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Lonestar Data Holdings, a leader in advanced data storage solutions. Valkyrie’s knowledge graphs will be included in Lonestar's payload scheduled to land on the Moon in late 2024 onboard Intuitive Machine’s IM-2 Mission. This mission will test the operations of Valkyrie’s Graph Database (GDB) and the viability of using this technology on astrophysics data stored onboard by the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

A Vision Beyond Earth

Valkyrie Intelligence shares Lonestar’s vision of safeguarding Earth’s data, one byte at a time, through the development of a lunar network of satellites. This network will provide some of the most secure data storage services available, built on an independent infrastructure designed for government and enterprise customers. The spacecraft in orbit will be linked to a ground station, allowing critical data to be stored and transferred securely, bypassing terrestrial networks entirely.

As the demand for robust data security and infrastructure continues to grow, edge processing and machine learning algorithms will become increasingly vital in supporting lunar landers, rovers, and other developments on the Moon. Valkyrie and Lonestar are positioned to lead this charge. Their combined efforts will ensure that sensitive information—ranging from classified government data to healthcare and financial records—is securely backed up and protected from hackers, nation-states, and environmental threats.

By extending this secure network to the lunar surface, Lonestar, with Valkyrie’s knowledge graph databases, is not only pioneering unparalleled data protection but also positioning itself at the forefront of the burgeoning lunar economy. This visionary approach ensures data security that transcends the reach of cyber threats, geopolitical conflicts, and environmental hazards, setting a new standard for the future of data protection.

Pioneering Edge Processing in Space

The primary goal of this partnership is to evaluate the performance of GDB, a groundbreaking data system, in the challenging environment of space. This technology, known for its ability to conduct searches and retrievals faster and with more context than conventional methods, forms the backbone of Valkyrie’s artificial intelligence and machine learning business, which serves both government and commercial clients. This mission will mark the first test of Graph Databases in space, utilizing both RISC V architecture and edge processing techniques at the ultimate edge of space and Earth.

Statements from the Companies

"We are thrilled to partner with Valkyrie Intelligence for this historic mission," said Chris Stott, CEO of Lonestar Data Holdings. "This collaboration will not only advance our understanding of data processing at the edge but also pave the way for future innovations in space data storage and retrieval."

"Valkyrie has tirelessly, yet quietly, developed critical capabilities for industry and defense, including graph database technology. The partnership between Valkyrie and Lonestar Lunar has serious implications on the future of data security, edge compute and graph database utility," said Charlie Burgoyne, founder and CEO of Valkyrie. "We believe that by combining our expertise, we can create data centers that are more secure, more efficient, and more effective than anything that has been developed before. Lonestar's accomplishment is one small step for technology, but a giant leap for industry."

Key Points of the Partnership

Lunar Mission: Valkyrie Intelligence will be part of Lonestar's payload landing on the Moon in late 2024 onboard Intuitive Machine’s IM-2 lander. This will serve as a pathfinder mission to demonstrate a small data center on the Moon, edge processing, and data transfer and refresh from the Earth to the Moon.

Valkyrie Intelligence will be part of Lonestar's payload landing on the Moon in late 2024 onboard Intuitive Machine’s IM-2 lander. This will serve as a pathfinder mission to demonstrate a small data center on the Moon, edge processing, and data transfer and refresh from the Earth to the Moon. Graph Database Testing: The mission will test the performance of Graph Database on astrophysics data stored onboard.

The mission will test the performance of Graph Database on astrophysics data stored onboard. Technological Innovation: This mission will explore the capabilities of GDB as a 10,000 times faster search protocol for large data sets, vital for Valkyrie Intelligence's machine learning applications.

This mission will explore the capabilities of GDB as a 10,000 times faster search protocol for large data sets, vital for Valkyrie Intelligence's machine learning applications. RISC V Architecture: The test will utilize RISC V architecture, assessing its efficiency in edge processing in space.

About Valkyrie

Valkyrie is an applied science lab that builds industry-defining AI and ML models through our custom services and products. We specialize in taking the latest advancements in AI research and applying it to solve our clients' challenges through model development or product deployment. Our work can be found across industry from SiriusXM, Activision, Chubb Insurance, and the Department of Defense, to name a few. Beyond client solutions, we are dedicated to advancing the field of AI through research, pro-bono work, and intellectual property development. For more information, visit www.valkyrie.ai.

About Lonestar Data Holdings

Lonestar Data Holdings is at the forefront of providing secure and advanced data storage solutions, including pioneering in-space data storage and security via a fleet of spacecraft in cislunar space and eventually on the surface of the Moon. Lonestar is at the forefront of merging Cloud and Space technologies and was founded by a team of experts to pioneer a future for data at the edge. With a mission to apply abundance thinking and exponential technologies to lunar exploration, Lonestar envisions endless possibilities for cis-lunar and lunar storage. The company is backed by remarkable investors, including Scout Ventures, 2 Future Holdings, Seldor Capital, the Veteran Fund, Irongate Global Capital, Atypical Ventures, Kittyhawk Ventures, and Backswing Ventures.