Aditxt to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference September 9th-11th, 2024

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ADTX), an innovation platform dedicated to discovering, developing, and deploying promising health innovations, today announced that it will present virtually and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City from September 9th-11th, 2024.

Amro Albanna, Aditxt’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview on-demand starting Monday, September 9th, at 7:00 a.m. (ET) through the conference platform. In addition to the virtual presentation, Amro Albanna will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference, providing in-depth insights into the Company’s innovative programs, proposed acquisitions, and strategic plans for 2025.

Aditxt currently operates two programs focused on immune health and precision health. The Company plans to introduce two additional programs dedicated to public health and women’s health. For the latter two programs, Aditxt has entered into an Arrangement Agreement with Appili Therapeutics, Inc. (“Appili”) (TSX: APLI; OTCPink: APLIF), which focuses on infectious diseases, and a Merger Agreement with Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (“Evofem”) (OTCQB: EVFM), which focuses on women’s health. Each program will be designed to function autonomously while collectively advancing Aditxt’s mission of discovering, developing, and deploying innovative health solutions to tackle some of the most urgent health challenges. The closing of each of the transactions with Appili and Evofem is subject to several conditions, including but not limited to approval of the transactions by the respective target shareholders and Aditxt raising sufficient capital to fund its obligations at closing. No assurance can be provided that all of the conditions to closing will be obtained or satisfied or that either of the transactions will ultimately close.

About Aditxt, Inc.

Aditxt, Inc.® is an innovation platform dedicated to discovering, developing, and deploying promising health innovations. Aditxt’s ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners, and shareholders collaboratively drives their mission to “Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt’s strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder’s voice is heard and valued and empowers collective progress.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product and business development; the Company’s ability to finance and execute on its strategic M&A initiatives; the Company’s ability to obtain the necessary funding and partners to commence clinical trials and clinical validation studies; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as market and other conditions and those risks more fully discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Aditxt’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.