DP World Joins the American Chamber of Commerce Northeast Chapter in Monterrey, Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has joined the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Northeast Chapter in Monterrey, Mexico. This strategic alliance underscores DP World's commitment to enhancing bilateral trade and expanding business opportunities between the two nations.

With offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Hermosillo, AmCham serves as a critical link between the business communities of the U.S. and Mexico, advocating for policies that promote economic growth and development. With nearly 1,400 member companies – which account for 25% of Mexico’s GDP – AmCham provides a platform for business leaders to collaborate and address common challenges.

Glen Clark, CEO of DP World in the U.S./Mexico and Regional Head of Contract Logistics, said: “Mexico is a critical trading partner for the U.S. Joining AmCham aligns with our strategic goals to support and facilitate trade in one of the most dynamic economic corridors in the world. Here at DP World, we provide customized end-to-end logistics services and new opportunities for businesses aiming to expand their operations and improve supply chain efficiencies.”

Othon Corral, Director of Business Development, DP World in Mexico, said: “Mexico is experiencing unprecedented growth across all markets, particularly within the industrial, automotive, technology and consumer goods sectors, all of which are principal industries for Monterrey. Joining AmCham will enable us to strengthen our relationships across northern Mexico as we continue to expand our operations and capabilities in response to growing customer demand.”

DP World provides fully customized and sustainable contract logistics solutions including warehousing services such as fulfilment, eCommerce inbound to manufacturing, assembly services, CO packing, labelling, and reverse and repair logistics, along with distribution and freight forwarding services.

The Northeast Chapter, based in Monterrey, includes over 530 member companies that have significantly strengthened the Chamber's presence. Thanks to the "Extend Our Reach" campaign launched in 2022, key companies have joined, and local leadership has been established in cities like Matamoros, Reynosa, Nuevo Laredo, Torreón, San Luis Potosí, Tampico and Saltillo. This expansion culminated in the transition of the Monterrey Chapter to the Northeast Chapter in April 2024, with a focus on strengthening value chains, driving innovation, developing talent, and promoting diversity and inclusion, all under the commitment to national integration as One AmCham.

Lorenzo Barrera, President of AmCham Northeast Chapter, said: “We are delighted to welcome DP World into our Chamber. We look forward to their active participation in developing more robust and resilient trade relationships and in meeting the growing business needs of our member companies.”

About DP World

