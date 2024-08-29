Patron Points Partners with Vroom Delivery to Offer Single Sign-On Age Verification

WOODBURY, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patron Points (www.patronpoints.com), a leader in convenience store loyalty and mobile app development has partnered with Vroom Delivery (www.vroomdelivery.tech), a digital commerce platform for convenience stores, to offer single sign-on age verification across their platforms. With this partnership, a customer is able to age verify one time in their convenience stores mobile app and seamlessly order their favorite items including age restricted items like tobacco and alcohol for delivery through Vroom.

One of the last hurdles in convenience store delivery has been the need for customers to Electronic Age & Identity Verification (EAIV) on each platform independently. The partnership with Vroom offers Patron Points mobile app users the ability to age verify one time, removing barriers for the customer while allowing the retailer to stay in compliance and prevent underage access to age restricted products.

“Vroom is thrilled to partner with Patron Points to provide a first-class omnichannel ordering experience for convenience retailers. Online ordering and delivery customers can now enjoy the same loyalty deals and rewards points as those shopping in-store. Additionally, we are simplifying the process for Patron Points app users with a seamless single sign-on (SSO) integration that enables automatic registration of essential details such as name, phone number, email, loyalty account, and even age and identity verification (EAIV) status, enhancing convenience and ensuring compliance for retailers offering age restricted products online.” Jeffrey Nelson

As more and more customers are looking for options to get the products they want when they want them, the convenience stores are stepping in to meet the need with delivery through platforms like Vroom. “We have always met the convenient, fast, quality service our customers demand in our stores but, adding Vroom to our mobile app, opens up another business channel for consumers to engage with our locations,” said Ayerco Missouri’s Operations Director, Brad Ayers. “The added ability to integrate loyalty and EAIV within the ordering platform makes the customer experience easier, leading to more customer transactions and sales growth.”

“Patron Points has always been a leader in technology development and loves working with other technology leaders whose share a passion for improving the convenience store industry. We are excited to offer Vroom Delivery as an additional feature for our mobile app customers. With Vroom we are able to offer a seamless and secure delivery experience removing barriers and improving the consumer experience.” Erik Ogren, President Patron Points.