Zappix Signs New Healthcare Provider, Enhancing Patient Engagement with Advanced Digital Outreach and Intake Solutions

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zappix, a leading provider of Digital Patient Engagement solutions, announces a new healthcare client, further solidifying its position in delivering cutting-edge, automated patient engagement solutions. The service will include multi-touch automated digital outreach and intake processes, driving efficiency and reducing manual efforts for the healthcare system.

The healthcare provider has chosen Zappix's innovative platform to enhance patient communication and interaction. By leveraging Zappix's advanced suite of digital tools, the provider aims to improve patient outcomes, streamline the intake process, and reduce administrative burdens.

Yossi Abraham, President and CEO of Zappix, stated, "We're excited to welcome our newest healthcare client and bring our cutting-edge digital solutions to their patients. Our platform meets the growing demand for seamless, automated patient engagement, helping healthcare providers deliver exceptional care while optimizing operational efficiency."

Key Features:

Automated Communication: Engage patients effectively through channels such as SMS and email.

Engage patients effectively through channels such as SMS and email. Streamlined Processes: Reduce manual efforts, minimize paperwork, and enhance the overall patient experience.

For more information about Zappix and its Digital Patient Engagement solutions, visit www.zappix.com/healthcare.

About Zappix

Zappix transforms the patient journey with an AI-Powered Digital Patient Engagement Platform to improve the quality of care and increase patient access & satisfaction. The cloud-based solution enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, integration to EMRs and back-end systems, and provides a comprehensive Actionable Analytics Suite.

Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI by improving quality of care, increasing patient satisfaction and loyalty, improving patient access and financial outcomes, and increasing hospitals’ competitive advantage and positioning.

To learn more about Zappix, go to zappix.com/healthcare.