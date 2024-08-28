The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC) Forms Strategic Alliance With Fear Free to Address Growing Demand for Low-Stress Veterinary Care and Mental Health Support in Practices

EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC), a leading group purchasing organization for independent veterinary practices, announces a new alliance with Fear Free, a pioneering organization dedicated to reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in pets and promoting the mental wellbeing of veterinary professionals. This alliance comes at a crucial time as the industry faces increasing client demand for low-stress veterinary care and growing awareness of the mental health challenges within veterinary teams.

Fear Free, known for its comprehensive certification programs and resources, equips veterinary professionals with the knowledge and tools to create a calmer, safer environment for pets. This, in turn, improves client satisfaction and strengthens the human-animal bond, which is essential for independent practices competing in today's market. The alliance with TVC aims to make these invaluable resources more accessible to independent practices, empowering them to enhance patient care while also addressing the wellbeing of their staff.

"Our alliance with Fear Free couldn’t be more timely," said Kim London, Director of Strategic Partnerships at TVC. "With the growing demand for low-stress handling techniques and the rising concern for the mental health of veterinary professionals, Fear Free provides our members with the resources they need to meet these challenges head-on. This collaboration will not only elevate the level of care our members provide but also support their teams in fostering a healthier, more fulfilling work environment."

Meeting Client Expectations with Fear Free Veterinary Care

In recent years, pet owners have become more aware of the stress their animals may experience during veterinary visits, leading to a surge in demand for Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practices. Studies have shown that reducing fear and anxiety in pets not only improves their overall health outcomes but also enhances client loyalty and trust. Through this alliance, TVC members will benefit from Fear Free’s certification programs, training, and educational materials, enabling them to meet and exceed client expectations in this critical area.

“The benefits of Fear Free extend beyond the immediate wellbeing of pets," said Dr. Marty Becker, Founder of Fear Free. "By creating a calmer environment, veterinary teams experience less stress and greater job satisfaction. We're excited to work with TVC to bring these benefits to independent practices, helping them thrive both clinically and financially.”

Supporting Mental Health and Wellbeing in Veterinary Teams

Burnout and mental health challenges are pressing issues within the veterinary profession, with many professionals feeling the emotional toll of their work. Fear Free is not only committed to improving the experience for pets but also to supporting the mental health of veterinary teams. Their resources include strategies for reducing workplace stress and fostering a supportive, empathetic practice culture. TVC members will benefit from these resources, helping to mitigate burnout and promote a positive work environment.

About The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC)

The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC) is the largest purchasing cooperative in the veterinary industry, representing nearly 4,000 independent veterinary hospitals across the United States. TVC is dedicated to empowering its members with the resources, savings, and support they need to thrive in today’s competitive climate.

About Fear Free

Founded by “America’s Veterinarian” Dr. Marty Becker, Fear Free provides online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners. Fear Free has become one of the single most transformative initiatives in the history of companion animal practice, with more than 100,000 veterinary and pet professionals committed to becoming Fear Free Certified®.