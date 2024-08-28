Calque and Mid Florida Mortgage Professionals Partner to Offer The Trade-In Mortgage

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mid Florida Mortgage Professionals, a prominent Florida-based mortgage company, has partnered with Calque to offer The Trade-In Mortgage™ to its borrowers. This groundbreaking loan solution allows homeowners to leverage the equity in their current property to purchase a new home before selling their existing residence.

In a competitive housing market marked by rising home prices, many homeowners struggle with making contingent offers that often can’t compete with cash bids from investors and large entities. With The Trade-In Mortgage™, Mid Florida Mortgage Professionals empowers everyday homebuyers to leverage their home equity to make non-contingent bids that rival cash offers, improving their chances of acquiring their desired property. As part of The Trade-In Mortgage process, borrowers get a guaranteed backup offer from Calque on their existing home, making it easier and less risky for borrowers to use the program than a traditional bridge loan.

“At Mid Florida Mortgage, we are committed to providing a client-centered mortgage solution, and The Trade-In Mortgage is an integral part of that promise,” said Rayce Robinson, President and CEO of Mid Florida Mortgage Professionals. “Through our collaboration with Calque, we can better fulfill borrowers’ requirements during home purchase negotiations. With The Trade-In Mortgage option, clients can confidently and seamlessly utilize their equity for their next property purchase.”

“Mid-Florida Mortgage has built a reputation for providing tailored lending services. With their unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, they are an ideal partner for Calque,” said Michael Bremer, CEO of Calque. “The Trade-In Mortgage streamlines the purchasing process, giving buyers a significant advantage in competitive markets like Florida.”

About Mid Florida Mortgage Professionals

Rayce Robinson is the proud owner of Mid Florida Mortgage Professionals. His business model allows his team to give clients the LOWEST Closing Costs with the BEST RATES but that is only part of the story. Speaking with a trustworthy person to break down payments and costs for different homes is essential when buying a home in a competitive market. With over 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry and assisting numerous clients with securing home financing, Mid Florida Mortgage Professionals is known for industry excellence. NMLS# 322615

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer Buy-Before-You-Sell mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. Innovative mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ and Contingency Buster to streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, use the accrued equity on their existing home to increase their down payment and reduce their monthly payments, prep their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but only utilizes best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.