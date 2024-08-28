AECOM awarded program management contract to support the New York Power Authority’s decarbonization efforts

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it was awarded a program management services contract by the New York Power Authority (NYPA), the largest state public power utility in the United States. In this role, AECOM will oversee various capital improvement projects that support NYPA’s VISION2030 strategic plan, which aims to lead New York’s energy transition by providing affordable, clean, and reliable electricity.

“We are proud to build on our long-standing partnership with NYPA as we support its mission to advance a carbon-free and economically vibrant New York,” said Bane Gaiser, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. East & Latin America region. “Our multidisciplinary, integrated approach to project and program delivery combined with our global leadership in the energy transition prepare us to deliver innovative, sustainable energy solutions for this landmark program.”

AECOM will provide program management services for engineering, design and procurement services to assist NYPA in successfully delivering their capital projects. One of the only global infrastructure firms accredited by the United States’ National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO), the Company is uniquely qualified to deliver cost-effective, energy efficient improvements across NYPA’s spectrum of facilities.

“As an industry leader in program management services for large-scale capital programs, our teams are well positioned to continue delivering transformative infrastructure projects for NYPA,” said Drew Jeter, chief executive of AECOM’s Program Management global business line. “Drawing on our Sustainable Legacies strategy, we’re excited to leverage our expertise in clean energy program management to support a just energy transition that aligns with NYPA’s focus on safety, technical excellence, and conservation.”

NYPA’s VISION2030 strategic plan outlines five key priorities: enhancing hydropower, decarbonizing natural gas plants, leading transmission development and operation, meeting energy goals, and reimagining the New York State Canal System for economic and recreational benefits. As part of this comprehensive transition, NYPA seeks to lead the transition to a carbon-free New York through innovative energy solutions — aligning with AECOM’s Sustainable Legacies strategy to achieve net zero, improve social outcomes, and embed sustainable development and resilience across the Company’s work.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

