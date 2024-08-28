O2 Invests in and Partners with Harley Exteriors

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) announced today that it has partnered with Harley Exteriors (“Harley” or the “Company”) (www.harleyexteriors.com) and its founder Christian Daher, to support the company’s rapid growth. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Harley was co-founded by Christian in 2002 and has since grown to become an established leader in residential renovation services for the greater Seattle region. Harley is a premier replacement window, door, and gutter services business, and is committed to providing the highest quality solutions while delivering outstanding customer service. Harley is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

“The Harley team couldn’t be more excited to partner with O2. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for our company, providing us with the resources and expertise to accelerate our growth and expansion,” said Christian Daher. “Through multiple conversations with the O2 team, we felt they were the best partner who could help take Harley to new heights and accelerate our vision. Together with O2, we will pursue opportunities for organic and inorganic growth that will deliver greater impact for our team, customers, and community.”

Andrew Faubel at O2 commented, “We are thrilled to partner with the talented team at Harley Exteriors. Our approach to partnering with best-in-class operators and empowering them to pursue accelerated growth strategies reinforces our position as a partner of choice in the home renovation services market. We are grateful for the opportunity to launch this new platform with Harley and we look forward to building a leader in home renovation services.”

About Harley Exteriors

Headquartered in Bothell, WA and founded in 2002, Harley Exteriors is a leading home renovation company serving the Puget Sound region. Harley focuses on replacement windows, doors, and gutters for residential homeowners. Harley has completed over 21,000 installations in its history and has established itself as a market leader through its seasoned leadership and strong track record of providing high quality services. Additional information is available at www.harleyexteriors.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.