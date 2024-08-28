State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company Promotes Green Development of New Energy Vehicle Industrial Park

ZHENJIANG, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In recent years, China's new energy vehicle industry has developed rapidly and has initially built a comprehensive competitive advantage at the global level. In this context, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company is actively connecting with the local new energy vehicle industry park (Zhongzhi Industrial Park) to provide customized services in photovoltaic construction, equipment energy-saving transformation, carbon emission management, and other aspects, helping automotive parts manufacturers broaden their green development path.

State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company has successively completed the construction of a 1500V photovoltaic energy storage system, a flexible interconnection device, an intelligent charging area and other projects in the park, and established a green and low-carbon smart platform. Based on the monitoring points and sensing devices deployed on site, it has realized electricity monitoring, energy efficiency analysis, carbon emission management, etc. for all enterprises in the park.

At present, photovoltaic power generation in the park accounts for nearly 40% of the total electricity consumption, and more than 60% of the enterprises in the industrial park have undergone production technology and energy-saving equipment upgrades. The continuous flow of green energy promotes the full-process lifecycle carbon reduction of the industrial chain in the park, making the products in the park renowned for the "green low-carbon" and "specialized, refined, and new" characteristics both domestically and internationally. Meanwhile, it also provides prior experience for the construction of other "park-level" digital active power supply and distribution energy ecosystems.