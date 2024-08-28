SurveyMonkey and NBC News, Stay Tuned Launch Collaboration to Reveal Gen Z Voter Sentiment for the 2024 Election

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SurveyMonkey, a global leader in online surveys and forms, today announced a research collaboration to fuel NBC News’ trusted election coverage for the 2024 U.S. election in conjunction with Stay Tuned, its Gen Z news brand across Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. The collaboration harnesses the fast, intuitive SurveyMonkey feedback platform, where 20 million questions are answered daily.

As the United States approaches a crucial election, the vast reach of SurveyMonkey will enable NBC News to capture the varied perspectives of a diverse voter base. The research will look at critical issues of the election, including voter intentions and attitudes; opinions on key issues including immigration, the economy, abortion, human rights, and foreign affairs; and the voting patterns of the newest generation of voters, Gen Z.

“In a rapidly shifting election season, timely insights into voter sentiment are more critical than ever,” said Eric Johnson, CEO at SurveyMonkey. “With 2 million people taking surveys on our platform every day, we’re uniquely positioned to tap into how voters are thinking and feeling on key issues during this pivotal time.”

“NBC News has collaborated with SurveyMonkey for nearly a decade,” said John Lapinski, director of elections at NBC News. “Their extensive reach allows us to include a broad range of respondents in our surveys, comprised of hard-to-reach subpopulations that are critical to include to get it right.”

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a global leader in online surveys and forms that empowers people with the insights they need to make decisions with speed and confidence. Our fast, intuitive feedback management platform connects millions of users worldwide with real-time AI-powered insights that drive meaningful decisions. We provide answers to more than 20 million questions every day so that people and organizations can attract new audiences, delight customers, create advocates, and extend their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Our vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at surveymonkey.com.

About NBC News

More Americans watch NBC News than any news organization in the world. Its leading and award-winning television news broadcasts include TODAY, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Meet the Press with Kristen Welker and Dateline NBC. Additionally, NBC News produces TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, The 3rd Hour of TODAY, Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Weekend TODAY and NBC News Daily, as well as primetime specials and breaking news reports. The NBC News Digital Group consists of online destinations NBCNews.com – a top two news site – and TODAY.com – a top two lifestyle brand – as well as its streaming networks, NBC News NOW, Dateline 24/7 and TODAY All Day. Additionally, the organization’s award-winning audio unit is a top five podcast publisher in the U.S. and NBC News’ Stay Tuned, a first-of-its-kind social newscast, is the premier destination for the Gen Z audience across TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and YouTube. NBC News also operates NBC News Studios, a unit producing premium documentaries, docuseries, select scripted programming, and content for emerging platforms, and the NBC NewsChannel affiliate news service.

NBC News is part of the NBCUniversal News Group, a division of NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast Corporation. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit www.NBCUniversal.com.