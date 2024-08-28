Andersen Global Enters Japan with the Collaborating Firm Opti

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global continues to amplify its reach in the Asia Pacific through a Collaboration Agreement with Opti, a tax advisory firm operating out of Japan.

Founded in 2010 by Managing Partner Akatsuki Fuchigami, Opti delivers customized solutions to domestic and international clients across a broad range of industries. The firm’s team has extensive experience in tax planning and advisory, VAT refund, compliance, feasibility, corporate, international, and indirect taxation.

“Our team of professionals delivers a wealth of industry knowledge and technical insights to clients,” said Managing Partner Akatsuki Fuchigami. “Collaborating with Andersen Global signifies our firm’s dedication to drive results and extend our global capabilities to provide seamless service worldwide.”

"This collaboration allows us to best serve clients with operations in Japan," said Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz. “Their addition enhances our global capabilities and sharpens our competitive edge in the region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 17,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 475 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.