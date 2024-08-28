Viamericas Partners with Paisamex to Expand Remittances to Mexico

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamericas Corporation, a licensed, international remittance company, recently partnered with Paisamex to provide additional options for remittance beneficiaries to receive money in Mexico. This partnership will give Viamericas customers an expanded, fast and secure way to transfer money.

Paisamex’s platform enables efficient international money transfer, allowing its customers to send money in minutes and beneficiaries to collect their money within Mexico. Viamericas provides access to additional individuals sending money from the United States to 141 rural towns.

The partnership aims to connect migrant families and expand the reach and accessibility for customers in small towns and rural areas in Mexico. By adding cash payout locations in these areas, customers can benefit from the support of their families without having to travel to receive the remittance.

"At Paisamex, we are thrilled to partner with Viamericas to enhance the remittance experience for our customers in Mexico," said Jesus Maldonado, CEO of Paisamex. "This collaboration leverages our advanced platform and extensive network, ensuring that money transfers are fast, secure and accessible to more families. Together with Viamericas, we are committed to providing reliable financial services that bridge the gap for migrant families and support their financial well-being."

Paisamex and Viamericas prioritize customer convenience by accepting cash or debit card payments for money transfers. Viamericas’ 286,700 cash payout locations, direct connections to 2,696 banks and 80 mobile wallets make receiving money quick and easy.

“The partnership between Paisamex and Viamericas is focused on our shared mission to connect families and assist them with their financial goals,” said Joseph Argilagos, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Viamericas. “Partnering with Paisamex greatly expands the reach and accessibility of our services, especially for small and rural areas in Mexico.”

#

About Paisamex

Paisamex is an advanced platform for international money transfer based in Mexico. Their platform allows customers to send and receive money in minutes. With a nationwide presence of 2,500 agencies located in communities and remote towns, they are committed to the family remittances sector. Paisamex strives to connect migrant families throughout the international remittances generated in other countries.

About Viamericas Corporation

Viamericas is a leading licensed money transmitter providing international money transfer, bill payment, check processing and top-up services at thousands of agent locations across the United States. Individuals can send money to more than 285,000 locations in 95 countries.

Founded in 1999, Viamericas helps families achieve their financial goals by providing international payment services at a great value. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, the company has a West Coast office in Los Angeles and operational centers in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. Viamericas recently won Fintech Futures’ Paytech Award for the category "Best Business Payments System - Cross-Border & Remittances". For more information, see https://corporate.viamericas.com.