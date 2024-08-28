Fluence LED Fixtures Power Six Facilities, 120,000 Square Feet of Canopy for Holistic Industries

LED light leader Fluence's partnership with Holistic Industries has powered six facilities and more than 120,000 square feet of canopy for the cannabis cultivator.

LED light leader Fluence's partnership with Holistic Industries has powered six facilities and more than 120,000 square feet of canopy for the cannabis cultivator.

AUSTIN, Texas & ROTTERDAM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis production, announced today its multiyear collaboration with Holistic Industries, one of the largest private multistate cannabis operators, has surpassed 120,000 square feet of canopy under Fluence lights.

The companies’ long-term collaboration was born out of a successful LED trial in 2018 at Holistic’s Pennsylvania cultivation facility. When compared to Holistic’s legacy high-pressure sodium fixtures, Fluence’s VYPR top lights decreased overall energy consumption at the same light intensity, increased biomass and maximized the phenotypic expression of the cultivar’s genetics. Today, the company grows completely under Fluence’s VYPR lights.

“Optimizing our facilities with Fluence’s LED lighting has allowed us to dial in production to meet the unique demands of each of our markets,” said Joe Bergen, senior vice president of product and operations for Holistic Industries. “We are known throughout the country for our high-quality flower and other cannabis products. Partnering with Fluence to tweak and adjust each of our cultivation environments to yield consistent products for our consumers has been key to our continued success.”

In 2021, Holistic expanded operations into Michigan, now the No. 1 cannabis market in the U.S. Holistic’s data-driven approach to plant quality has cemented its position as one of the top flower producers in the state.

“We’re here because we love to grow this plant—and we see that same passion for outstanding cultivation in our partners at Fluence,” said Chris Cortina, facility manager at Holistic’s Michigan site. “Our goal is to curate the best phenotypic expression from our cultivars. In collaborating with Fluence’s horticulture services team, we’ve developed specific methodologies for adjusting light intensity that certainly drive yield but, most importantly, impact the bud’s potency, smell and taste—all factors our customers seek us out for.”

“The Holistic team has unlocked a powerful model for multistate success: They are profitable, true to craft cannabis, extremely popular among consumers and are continually improving to meet new needs,” said Jason Matlock, horticulture service specialist for Fluence. “From day one, the Holistic team has operated with a data-first mentality to optimize their facilities, something we similarly value at Fluence.”

For more information on Fluence, visit www.fluence-led.com.

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market, committed to enabling more efficient crop production for the world’s top greenhouse and indoor growers. Fluence global headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Fluence operates as a business unit within Signify’s Professional Business. For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence-led.com.