Reimagine Care and Memorial Hermann Health System Unveil Expanded On-Demand Cancer Care Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reimagine Care, the nation’s leading provider of on-demand cancer care, and Memorial Hermann Health System, one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Texas, are excited to announce a multi-year expansion of their partnership. This expansion follows a successful first phase that demonstrated enhanced patient satisfaction, strong clinical outcomes and improved well-being for physicians and nurses.

Since the partnership's inception in 2023, Reimagine Care has supported patients receiving cancer treatment at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, the system’s flagship hospital, with digital, virtual and in-home care. Patients in this program have access to a team of clinical oncology specialists 24/7, 365 days a year, via SMS text, phone and video to address symptom concerns, receive cancer-specific educational content and receive supportive care at home, when needed.

During the first phase of the partnership, Reimagine Care and Memorial Hermann proved the efficacy of this care model by tracking key data points, showcasing the transformative impact on patient outcomes and health care efficiency:

Patient Engagement: The program demonstrated exceptional patient engagement rates, with 98% engagement at Day 30 and more than 80% beyond Day 90. These figures represent a substantial improvement over the industry benchmark of 28% engagement, highlighting the program's success in maintaining patient involvement and adherence to care plans. (1)

Patient Satisfaction: The first phase of this partnership achieved a remarkable Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +86, significantly surpassing the average NPS of +58 for the broader health care industry. This high level of patient satisfaction underscores the effectiveness of the care model in meeting and exceeding patient expectations, enhancing the overall patient experience. (2)

Independent Symptom Resolution: Reimagine Care effectively managed and resolved 87% of patient symptoms without the need for escalation to Memorial Hermann's facilities. This proactive approach not only improved patient outcomes but also saved care teams hundreds of hours, allowing them to optimize resource utilization to focus on more critical cases.

Emergency Center Utilization: The program achieved a notable reduction in Emergency Center visits, with less than 5% of enrolled patients requiring emergency care for potentially preventable symptoms. This reduction in ER utilization not only generated significant cost savings but also minimized unnecessary hospitalizations, further demonstrating the program's ability to deliver effective, high-quality care.

In addition to delivering on-demand care for patients, this program addresses many of the challenges currently faced by clinicians in hospitals across the country. Frequent calls, texts, emails and electronic health record notifications from patients are leading causes of provider burnout and turnover. With Reimagine Care, Memorial Hermann’s physicians are receiving 87% fewer symptom-related interruptions during the day, creating extra time in their schedules and allowing them to allocate more time to patients who are physically in the clinic.

"We have seen firsthand the transformative impact of this partnership on our patients and staff," said Sandra Miller, MHSM, RN, NE-BC, vice president, Oncology Service Line at Memorial Hermann. "By leveraging Reimagine Care's innovative technology and experienced care team, we have been able to provide enhanced patient care, reduce unnecessary ER visits, and ensure our physicians can work more efficiently. This expansion will allow us to extend these benefits to even more patients and further our mission of delivering exceptional health care."

"We are honored to take our partnership with Memorial Hermann to new heights," said Dan Nardi, CEO of Reimagine Care. "The remarkable success we've achieved together is a testament to the power of innovative collaboration within the health care industry. Our expanded partnership marks a pivotal moment in redefining cancer care, setting new benchmarks for patient engagement, satisfaction and outcomes. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in health care, revolutionizing the patient experience and establishing a new gold standard for the industry. "

The next phase of this partnership will expand Reimagine Care’s services to additional patients and physicians across the Greater Houston area, ensuring a broader reach and expanded impact. Both organizations are committed to continuing their work together to redefine the future of cancer care and improve the lives of patients and their families.

About Reimagine Care:

We believe people living with cancer deserve a better patient experience; to feel their best and to spend as much time as possible with the people they love, doing the things that bring them joy. Reimagine Care integrates clinical oncology experts and robust, enabling technologies to deliver a high-touch, individualized cancer treatment and recovery experience. This holistic approach relies on the combination of empathy and knowledge of our clinical care team with our thoughtfully designed and easy-to-use platform.

Our vision and our approach fuel the delivery of high-quality, safe, home-centered, coordinated cancer care that makes care more patient-centric, accessible, affordable, and the first choice for patients everywhere.

Extending Care Beyond the Clinic.

About Memorial Hermann:

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,600 affiliated physicians and more than 34,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 260 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. For 117 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy.