Ascent Hospitality Management Smashes Expectations With Record-Breaking Q1

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ascent Hospitality Management®, the parent company of Huddle House® and Perkins American Food Co., recently wrapped up their first quarter with record-breaking results and historic deals. The Perkins team signed its first-ever deals in California and Texas, expanding the brand across the nation. Huddle House continues to experience record store openings, driving more interest from multi-unit investors. This growth is fresh off the heels of the company closing out their fiscal year in April with a milestone of 46 new franchise agreements.

"We are thrilled to launch into a new fiscal year with momentous partnerships that continue to drive Huddle House and Perkins to exciting and transformative futures,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer of Ascent Hospitality Management. “The growing interest in both brands reflects their enduring appeal and our ability to adapt to the changing needs of our customers. The brand refresh and new prototypes for Perkins spotlight our evolution and are driving record level interest, while Huddle House continues to expand its footprint across markets and attract new franchise partners.”

For the first time, Perkins is entering the Texas market, with new franchisee Sam Atkinson. Atkinson will be opening three of the new Perkins express prototypes, a new express concept that is designed for convenience and customers on-the-go. The concept features a modern design and new menu.

The new deals signed in Fiscal Year 2024 will grow the Huddle House and Perkins footprints in Canada, California, West Virginia, Alabama, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, and more.

Over the past three years, Ascent Hospitality Management has signed over 100 franchise agreements, propelling the brand's portfolio to more than 600 locations open or in development across the U.S. and Canada. This remarkable expansion includes both new and existing multi-unit owners, highlighting the strength and appeal of the company's franchise brands.

Ascent Hospitality Management is dedicated to introducing cutting-edge restaurant prototypes, advanced technology solutions, and a focus on fostering lifelong customer relationships.

"We offer a best in class franchising program and the growing interest in our brands is a testament to their strength, as well as the confidence our new and existing franchise partners have for our concepts,” Ortiz said. “We are delighted to continue forging into new territories and building on our past successes to propel us toward more growth and opportunities.”

To learn more about Ascent Hospitality Management and its franchise opportunities, visit www.ascenthm.com.

About Ascent Hospitality Management

Ascent Hospitality Management® is a premier multi-brand restaurant company, renowned for its leadership in nurturing and expanding legendary franchised brands. With a portfolio that includes 600 Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery locations nationwide, Ascent Hospitality Management leverages decades of expertise from its experienced leadership team. Committed to creating an exceptional workplace, fostering lifelong customer relationships, and becoming the franchisor of choice, Ascent Hospitality Management® is dedicated to driving growth and innovation in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit www.ascenthm.com.