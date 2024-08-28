World’s First Window Cleaning Robot Reports to New York City Skyscraper Transforming the Industry Globally

Skyline Robotics, The Durst Organization and Palladium Window Solutions deploy Ozmo, the world's first robotic-armed window-cleaning robot, at 1133 Avenue of the Americas in New York City. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyline Robotics, The Durst Organization, and Palladium Window Solutions made history today deploying Ozmo, the world’s first robotic-armed window-cleaning robot, at a New York City skyscraper. Ozmo will maintain 1133 Avenue of the Americas, a 45-story Class A office tower owned and managed by The Durst Organization that is credited with leading the transformation of the Bryant Park neighborhood into a global business hub. 1133 Avenue of the Americas is now the only skyscraper in the world utilizing an automated window cleaning system.

Ozmo is U.S. patent approved and its deployment comes after rigorous testing and meeting regulatory requirements. Ozmo’s arrival ushers in a new era for the $40B window-cleaning industry, offering a solution to a global shortage of manual window cleaners that will create new jobs and, when fully autonomous, keep humans out of harm’s way with advanced technology.

Outfitted with AI, machine learning and computer vision with advanced robotics and sensors, Ozmo cleans windows three times faster than traditional window cleaning, is outfitted with technology that ensures it provides consistent, high-quality cleaning—never missing a spot, and removes humans from potentially dangerous working environments. To see Ozmo in action, watch this video.

“Together with our partners Palladium Window Solutions and The Durst Organization, Skyline Robotics is changing centuries of tradition and the landscape of Manhattan forever with our advanced technology,” said Michael Brown, CEO, Skyline Robotics. “We’re delivering the future of façade maintenance as Ozmo and human window cleaners work in unison to protect the health of buildings faster and safer than existing solutions.”

Ozmo’s arrival in New York City comes amidst a growing labor shortage of window cleaners providing new opportunities. According to a study from online jobs resource Zippia, 75 percent of window cleaners nationally are above the age of 40, while just nine percent are between 20-30 years old. Meanwhile, the NYC skyline continues to expand with new and taller buildings being developed.

Palladium Window Solutions is the leader of high-rise window cleaning throughout New York City.

“We are committed to driving innovation and adopting new technology that works with our field staff toward a collaborative future,” said Jason Dove, president, Palladium Window Solutions. “This New York City rollout using cutting-edge technology showcases that the industry is supporting this technology, which has been approved for usage by the New York State Department of Labor. We look forward to being part of this groundbreaking advancement in human-assisted robotics technology.”

As Ozmo fills the labor shortage void, it is also creating new jobs. Ozmo, while autonomous, is still operated by humans using a computer on the rooftop. The end result is humans and robots working together, with humans supervising while robots do the cleaning.

“New York City is world-renowned for its skyscrapers and an exceptionally skilled labor force,” said Nick Durst, senior analyst at The Durst Organization. “The Durst Organization’s investment in Skyline and implementation of Ozmo is driving the future of the window cleaning industry to make the work safer and more efficient, while creating new opportunities for window cleaners.”

In addition to 1133 Avenue of the Americas, The Durst Organization owns some of New York’s most notable skyscrapers including One Bryant Park, One Five One West 42nd Street, and One World Trade Center. Innovation is one of The Durst Organization’s core values and over the company’s 110-year history, Durst has deployed first-of-its-kind technologies and sustainable practices.

The deployment of Ozmo in NYC marks the beginning of a global expansion for Skyline Robotics. Ozmo robots are slated for future deployments in London with partner Principle Cleaning Services. Additionally, the company has secured key patents from Japan and Singapore as part of its global deployment. For more information, visit www.skylinerobotics.com.

About The Durst Organization

The Durst Organization, founded in 1915 by Joseph and Rose Durst, is the owner, manager, and builder of 13 million square feet of premier Manhattan office towers and over three million square feet of residential rental properties, with 3,400 rental apartments built and several thousand units in the pipeline. The Durst Organization is recognized as a world leader in the development of high-performance and environmentally advanced commercial and residential buildings where people live, work, and thrive. www.durst.org.

About Palladium Window Solutions

Established in 2009, Palladium has prided itself in being the leader of high rise window cleaning throughout New York City. Our employees are highly experienced and thoroughly trained in the use of various suspended scaffolding systems, BMU’s, aerial lifts and supported scaffolding. All field employees and members of our management team undergo thorough training on the latest safety rules, regulations and best work practices to ensure each job is completed with the utmost quality and equal levels of safety precautions. Palladium Window Solutions operates in the tri-state region, servicing NY, NJ, CT as well as Philadelphia and carries a New York City Department of Buildings Special Rigger's License.

About Skyline Robotics

Skyline Robotics is a deep tech robotics and automation company. Its flagship product, Ozmo, the world’s first high-rise window cleaning robot, is disrupting the $40B window cleaning industry as a safer, more efficient, and more effective alternative to humans. Skyline Robotics believes that people are more than robots and that is why—starting with window cleaning—it aims to automate all types of work at heights. Skyline Robotics has won numerous awards for its innovation including a 2024 AI Breakthrough Award for Smart Robotics Innovation; a Fast Company 2023 Next Big Things in Tech Award; a PropTech Breakthrough Award for “Construction Robotics Solution of the Year”; a 2023 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award; and the company was named to the 2023 BuiltWorlds Robotics 50 List. For more information, visit www.skylinerobotics.com.