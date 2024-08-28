Intelligent Waves and Horizon3.ai Partner to Bring Next-Generation Autonomous Penetration Testing to the Department of Defense and IC Community

RESTON, Va. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator providing mission-focused, multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Department of Defense (DoD), has announced a strategic partnership with Horizon3.ai, a pioneer in autonomous security testing. This collaboration aims to deliver advanced, continuous, and autonomous penetration testing capabilities to enhance the DoD's cybersecurity defenses.

Revolutionizing Cyber Defense with Autonomous Penetration Testing

The partnership will enable Intelligent Waves to rebrand Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero™ platform into Shadow powered by NodeZero, leveraging IW’s extensive experience in delivering secure and reliable IT services to the DoD. NodeZero is a pioneering autonomous penetration testing platform that continuously assesses and improves an organization’s security posture by preemptively discovering exploitable vulnerabilities and weaknesses within its network infrastructures before it falls victim to a cyber-attack.

“Security threats are evolving at an unprecedented pace, and our defense infrastructure must stay ahead of these threats with innovative solutions,” said John Hammes, Chief Strategy Officer. “Partnering with Horizon3.ai enables us to bring cutting-edge, autonomous penetration testing to the DoD, ensuring our nation’s defense systems are robust and resilient against cyber threats.”

Enhancing DoD Cybersecurity Posture

Shadow empowers organizations to conduct unlimited, orchestrated penetration tests, continuously uncovering blind spots and weaknesses within their networks. This platform prioritizes attack paths with the most significant potential impact, providing clear guidance on what to fix first. With full visibility into penetration test progress and exploits, Shadow delivers real-time insights and actionable remediation guidance.

“Autonomous penetration testing represents a significant leap forward in cybersecurity,” said Snehal Antani, CEO and Co-founder of Horizon3.ai. “Our partnership with Intelligent Waves ensures that the DoD can leverage our technology to maintain a continuous state of readiness, identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities faster than ever before.”

Benefits of the Partnership

Continuous Security Assessments: Unlike traditional, periodic penetration testing, Shadow provides ongoing, real-time assessments, ensuring the DoD’s cyber defenses are always up to date.

Cost Efficiency: Automation of penetration testing diminishes the need for expensive, manual testing processes, optimizing resource allocation for the DoD.

Enhanced Readiness: Immediate verification of fixes ensures that vulnerabilities are effectively addressed, maintaining the integrity of defense systems.

Seamless Scalability: The NodeZero platform can scale to test extensive networks, making it ideal for large and complex DoD environments.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

Intelligent Waves’ Shadow strengthens the DoD and IC Community's cybersecurity through proactive vulnerability management. It provides an efficient autonomous security solution to identify and assess vulnerabilities across your network infrastructure, including on-premise, cloud, identity management, and data domains. Shadow delivers unmatched advantages to include:

Prioritized Remediation: Shadow prioritizes exploitable vulnerabilities based on their potential impact, ensuring that the most critical threats are addressed first. Attack Path Visualization: Gain comprehensive insights into how attackers can exploit other weaknesses beyond CVEs, enabling enhanced overall security measures. Continuous Monitoring: With real-time vulnerability detection, Shadow ensures a rapid response to new vulnerabilities, effectively reducing your attack surface. Comprehensive Coverage: Continuously assess your entire network environment, encompassing on-premise infrastructure, external attack surfaces, cloud deployments, and critical data stores.

About Horizon3.ai

The NodeZero™ autonomous penetration testing platform empowers the public and private sectors to continuously assess their exploitable attack surfaces. It is the flagship product of Horizon3.ai, founded in 2019 by former industry and U.S. National Security veterans. NodeZero helps organizations see their networks through the eyes of the attacker and proactively fix problems that truly matter, improve the effectiveness of their security initiatives, and ensure that they are prepared to respond to real cyberattacks.