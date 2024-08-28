Talkspace and the Professional Tennis Players Association Join Forces to Support Mental Health of Athletes Year Round

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK), a leading online behavioral health care company, announced its partnership with the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), global advocates for professional tennis players. Talkspace will serve as the PTPA’s exclusive mental health technology partner, granting players, their families, and their support teams free, 24/7 access to Talkspace’s self-guided therapy app, Talkspace Go, as well as discounted access to its virtual therapy offering.

“Talkspace is honored to join forces with the PTPA as its exclusive mental health provider, dedicated to delivering high-quality, evidence-based support where and when players need it. This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to promoting mental well-being and ensuring accessible, convenient mental health resources for all,” said Natalie Cummins, Chief Business Officer of Talkspace.

“Professional tennis players face unique challenges such as constant travel, living out of a suitcase year-round, and managing the pressures of an individual sport, making it difficult to prioritize mental health,” said Ahmad Nassar, Executive Director of the PTPA. “Through Talkspace we can now support players’ well-being holistically and consistently – not just during tournaments, but throughout the entire year. This is an important addition to our PTPA Mental Fitness Program and our player health and wellness services.”

Through this partnership, eligible professional tennis players and their family members (13+) and support teams will receive one year of free access to Talkspace Go, an online self-guided mental health support program that offers personalized therapy courses and live and on-demand virtual classes led by therapists. Players can also sign up for individual, couples or teen therapy to connect with their own dedicated, licensed therapist at any time, from anywhere, and pay with insurance, or if paying out of pocket, they will receive $100 off their first month.

Talkspace joins the PTPA’s growing suite of player health and wellness services and benefits. Earlier in 2024, the PTPA unveiled its groundbreaking medical network program, PTPA MedNet, and launched its Mental Fitness Program in support of players’ on-court mental strategy. The organization continues to introduce new programs specifically designed to protect and advance players’ holistic health and safety as part of its overall mission to safeguard players worldwide.

Players can learn more about Talkspace here.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. More than 151 million Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

About the Professional Tennis Players Association

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) is a global organization that unites and mobilizes tennis players to foster transparency and fairness in professional tennis. As an independent entity, the PTPA is dedicated to advancing and safeguarding the rights of professional men’s and women’s tennis players throughout their careers. By prioritizing crucial aspects such as health and safety, schedules, rules, purses, benefits, and education, the PTPA endeavors to build an equitable and sustainable competitive environment for present and future generations of players. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, the PTPA operates on a global scale. For more information, visit www.ptpaplayers.com and connect with @ptpaplayers on social media.