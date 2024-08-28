Siegwerk Strengthens Global Manufacturing Operations with GTT's Network and Security Services

Siegwerk, a leading manufacturer of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, is taking its global operations to the next level with GTT Managed SD-WAN and security services. By boosting bandwidth by 40% and adding DDoS mitigation, Siegwerk keeps its manufacturing and supply chain connected and secure across 65 sites worldwide. Photo credit: Siegwerk

Siegwerk, a leading manufacturer of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, is taking its global operations to the next level with GTT Managed SD-WAN and security services. By boosting bandwidth by 40% and adding DDoS mitigation, Siegwerk keeps its manufacturing and supply chain connected and secure across 65 sites worldwide. Photo credit: Siegwerk

ARLINGTON, Va. & SIEGBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTT Communications Inc., a leading global provider of secure cloud networking solutions to multinational organizations, has announced that Siegwerk, a leading manufacturer of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, has renewed and expanded its relationship with GTT.

GTT has been a strategic partner to Siegwerk since 2018. GTT provides Siegwerk with a global managed SD-WAN, enhanced with security and professional services that serves 65 offices and production sites. The global manufacturer relies on GTT’s services for network sourcing, visibility, orchestration, management and security, enabling business agility and cost-effectiveness across its global business footprint. Siegwerk is able to effectively manage and prioritize its application and network performance, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity to its vital manufacturing and supply chain operations.

“At Siegwerk, we're expanding the applications for inks and coatings, from enabling breakthrough product designs to innovations that support a circular packaging economy," said Mohamed El Ashmawy, CIO, Siegwerk. “Our global network is critical to our success, and we are happy to continue working with GTT to keep our business secure and connected — even in regions where sourcing robust connectivity can be challenging. Our partnership with GTT has helped us control costs whilst increasing available bandwidth across our network by 40%, supporting reliable access to the cloud and helping us propel our digital strategy forward.”

GTT continues to provide Siegwerk with Managed SD-WAN, Dedicated Internet Access, Internet Security and Managed Firewall services. The scope for their secure global networking solution has been increased to include DDoS Mitigation and enhanced Professional Services support. The addition of DDoS Mitigation ensures comprehensive, inline defense against Distributed Denial of Service attacks, safeguarding data analytics functions and preventing the disruption of manufacturing operations and loss of productivity.

“We are proud to provide the secure and resilient connectivity and security services that optimize Siegwerk’s network performance and safeguard its digital resources for the life of its evolving network,” said Tom Homer, President, Europe Division, GTT. “The renewal and expansion of our partnership with Siegwerk demonstrates how GTT's robust and reliable solutions continue to successfully meet the high demands of today's data-driven manufacturing industry.”

About GTT

GTT is a leading global provider of secure cloud networking solutions for multinational organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking, and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice, and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net.

About Siegwerk

Siegwerk is one of the leading global manufacturers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels. Based on 200 years of expertise, we provide customized solutions for all types of packaging needs - from functional and eye-catching to safe and sustainable. As a seventh-generation family business, we have long been aware of our responsibility for future generations. Under the motto “rethINK packaging”, we are therefore actively driving the transformation to a circular economy by developing eco-friendly solutions that enable packaging circularity. Here, 30+ country organizations and ~5,000 employees worldwide ensure consistent high-quality products and customized support around the world. Learn more at www.siegwerk.com.

Press releases can be downloaded from gtt.net.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.