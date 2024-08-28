Ideal Integrations Announces Recapitalization in Partnership with Private Equity Firm, Frontenac

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ideal Integrations, a Pittsburgh-based managed services provider of IT and cybersecurity solutions, announces a strategic recapitalization. This initiative, undertaken in partnership with Chicago-based private equity firm Frontenac and CEO & Founder Michael Stratos, aims to accelerate organic growth and explore strategic acquisitions. Ideal Integrations delivers tailored, end-to-end IT services, as well as cybersecurity services under its Blue Bastion brand.

Founded in 2003 by Michael Stratos, Ideal Integrations has distinguished itself with a high-touch, white-glove approach and advanced capabilities. Commenting on the partnership, Stratos said, "Ideal Integrations is experiencing significant growth, and I feel this partnership with Frontenac marks the next phase in our evolution. Frontenac brings extensive industry experience and is dedicated to helping us expand our services and capabilities. I’m excited to work together to seize organic and inorganic growth opportunities."

As part of this recapitalization, Nelson Eng, a Frontenac CEO1ST® partner with over 30 years of experience in IT services, has joined the Board of Directors as Chairman. Eng’s impressive career includes roles as President and CEO of Milestone Technologies, as well as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Development Officer at DXC Technology. "This announcement signals a new chapter for Ideal Integrations. We are eager to collaborate with Michael and his team as we guide Ideal Integrations into its next stage of growth, intending to become the premier platform for managed IT and cybersecurity services," said Eng.

This partnership further enhances Frontenac’s portfolio of tech-enabled and IT service companies. Other notable investments include Integris (IT managed services), RCG Global (digital transformation services), Dealer Services Network (tech-enabled title and registration services), and Excellarate (digital product engineering services).

Dentons Cohen & Grigsby provided legal counsel for Ideal Integrations, while DLA Piper LLP represented Frontenac. The transaction's financial details remain undisclosed.

About Ideal Integrations

Ideal Integrations is a leading provider of cloud computing and cybersecurity solutions. With a strong commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including data security, cybersecurity, virtual infrastructure, network design, managed services, and fiber connectivity. With a global presence and a team of highly skilled professionals, Ideal Integrations delivers secure, scalable, and tailored solutions that empower organizations to achieve their goals. For more information, visit idealintegrations.net. Visit www.bluebastion.net for your cybersecurity needs.

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST®, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 300 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit www.frontenac.com.

