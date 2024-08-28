Excella Expands Support for the Inter-American Development Bank’s Efforts to Improve Lives in Latin America and the Caribbean

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excella, a leading Agile technology and innovation firm, today announced that the company has been awarded a new master services agreement for the IDB Convergence Implementation Services for New Operations Portfolio by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), one of the leading sources of development financing and expertise for Latin America and the Caribbean. This latest contract between the organizations allows Excella to support the modernization of the IDB’s Convergence platform, which facilitates the bank’s loans, grants, and technical cooperation products that provide meaningful support to countries working to reduce poverty and inequality.

Over this three-year contract, Excella will provide impact analysis and effort planning; discovery practices; application development project management; development of cross platform interfaces (APIs, web services); and implementation services. The platform modernization will improve operational processes and provide new visibility into how investments are driving transformational change in supported communities.

“This engagement - in support of the Inter-American Development Bank’s efforts to improve peoples’ lives in Latin America and the Caribbean - is a prime example of the meaningful work we do in both the private and public sector on a daily basis,” said Andy Browne, Senior Engagement Manager, Excella. “We’re looking forward to building on the Agile and DevOps foundations we’ve helped the IDB implement during previous engagements. Using principles underpinned by Google’s DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) program, Excella is ready to help the IDB evolve its services and deliver on its core mission.”

Excella has provided solutions to the IDB since 2020, introducing Agile and DevOps practices to the organization’s development team and across the enterprise. In 2022, Excella was awarded the Information Technology Services MSA to deliver scalable, secure cloud-based solutions to meet the evolving needs of the IDB’s loan partners and end users. Engagements have included Excella’s unique in-depth coaching services to ensure long term adoption of practices that can support and achieve the IDB’s mission goals.

