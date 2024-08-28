DataLink and Fidelio Business Advisors Partner to Support Professional Employer Organizations and Their Small Business Clients With Healthcare Management Solutions

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataLink, a leading provider of data-driven solutions for high-quality, value-based care, today announced its partnership with Fidelio Business Advisors, a leading independent consulting firm providing innovative health and benefits services within the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) industries.

“DataLink is excited about our new relationship with Fidelio Business Advisors as they look to disrupt the marketplace,” said Ashish Kachru, CEO, DataLink. “We’re looking forward to combining our data-driven solutions with their commitment to supporting PEOs and HRO providers.”

Fidelio Business Advisors aims to shift the traditional PEO mindset to not only focus on providing exceptional and affordable health benefits but to also improve the overall health and well-being of the members they serve.

As part of this partnership, DataLink will use its innovative, data-driven solutions to support Fidelio Business Advisors in their focus on providing strategic and tactical solutions for professional employer organizations by optimizing their health plan experience and incorporating care management services and strategies that can reduce or stabilize healthcare for members with chronic illness.

“This partnership will deliver extraordinary value to our customers. It introduces a groundbreaking approach to managing not only health plan performance but also the overall health of the entire population holistically,” said Jennifer Finn, BSN, RN, CCM, executive vice president, Fidelio Business Advisors. “There’s nothing comparable in the PEO space today. With actionable clinical insights at our fingertips, we can offer a customized care management strategy that will ultimately reduce costs and enhance health outcomes for our PEO customers and their members.”

DataLink’s solutions will support Fidelio Business Advisors by enabling them to identify preventable medical costs, initiate site-of-service strategies, create new care management offerings, benchmark client and PEO performance against the industry, inform health plan renewals, and aggregate multiple employers’ data into one system.

Learn more about DataLink’s solutions.